Colts Have One Must-Watch Preseason Game on the Horizon
It's not often you see NFL preseason games getting a ton of hype months away from their kickoff, as many fans are simply anxiously awaiting the start of the regular season and the games with real stakes involved.
However, this time around for the Indianapolis Colts, there's one certain game this preseason that could be a must-watch to see unfold.
Yahoo! Sports' Frank Schwab recently stacked up ten of the NFL's most prominent preseason games for the 2025 season, where the Colts' August 23rd matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals was right in the mix, all because of one glaring factor: their quarterback situation.
"It's possible the Colts' quarterback battle is settled before the preseason finale," Schwab wrote. "Anthony Richardson will be pushed by new addition Daniel Jones, though in the Colts' perfect world Richardson would show great improvement and lock up the job. If the Colts haven't decided on a starter by this third preseason game, how each quarterback plays at Cincinnati could ultimately decide which one gets the QB1 nod for the regular season opener."
Depending on how the motions of training camp, and even the first two preseason games preceding their contest vs. Cincinnati, the Colts could inevitably use this sample size as one final look to iron out their Week One starting quarterback after an offseason of questions.
Between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, so far, it looks to be wide open. The two are receiving split reps through their initial OTA reps, signaling the coaching staff's commitment to bringing out that strong competition in the room, and could take over two months to fully crack the code for a Week One starter.
If the two sides don't have a clear verdict decided by mid-August, look to this final exhibition matchup as a potential determining component. Practice reps and offseason training are one thing, but live-game experience is another. In the event one side shines far and above the other, the choice might be simple for Shane Steichen and this offensive staff.
So for Colts fans, keep that calendar circled on August 23rd. It might be preseason, but it could present that final showing of these two young quarterbacks fighting for their NFL careers to start next season.
