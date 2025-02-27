Colts' Anthony Richardson Planning to Work Out with NFL MVP
The Indianapolis Colts announced toward the end of the 2024 NFL season that they plan to bring back starting quarterback Anthony Richardson for another go in 2025.
Richardson, who will turn 23 in May, has only started 15 games in his young career. After the Colts selected him fourth overall in 2023, Richardson has struggled with injuries and accuracy issues over his first two seasons.
In order to help his throwing motion, Richardson plans to work out with biometric expert Chris Hess this offseason. Hess has most notably worked with NFL MVP Josh Allen who said that Hess heavily influenced his game.
A new report from NFL Network analyst Cameron Wolfe claims that Richardson will work out with Allen throughout the summer. This could be an elite opportunity for Richardson to build a solid throwing foundation alongside one of the best passers in the league.
"One thing to watch, [Anthony Richardson's] also going to work out with Josh Allen," said Wolfe (NFL Network | The Insiders). "Josh Allen went through some mechanical changes earlier in his career that helped him evolve into the MVP we just saw."
Wolfe also touched on Richardson's conversations with the team regarding his future.
"I wanna dive into a little bit about the meetings that the Colts had with Richardson and his agent Deiric Jackson. The big for them was health. You gotta stay healthy for Richardson. He's started just 15 games in his two seasons. Winning record but has to stay healthy. His team took accountability, Richardson took accountability."
Accountability has been a word floating through the Colts' locker room ever since veterans called out the lack of effort from the squad in the middle of the 2024 season. The Colts need leaders to step up and establish themselves as role models to help carry the team forward and grow before next season's kick off.
Due to Richardson's injury history and issues at quarterback, the team is still planning on bringing in competition.
"The goal here, ideally, is to have Richardson still be the starter there, but they will bring in somebody to compete with him, get to that next level. One thing that I am told is Richardson is doing some VR (Virtual Reality) training to get himself ready for the season. He's hoping to come back with a different fire in 2025 for this Colts team."
Wolfe provided a much-needed update on Richardson's status within the organization and how the team is handling the quarterback position heading into next season. Since the team wants to keep Richardson the starter, it's hard to see a reason as to why they would splurge on a free agent quarterback just to be the backup.
The Colts have a few weeks to decide what route to take to help boost the team to victory. Richardson's new training could help secure his starting spot and render any new signing useless before next fall.
