Colts to Avoid Two Top Titans Leaders This Afternoon
The Indianapolis Colts are the best team in the NFL, sitting at an impressive 6-1 record. However, they'll face off against the Tennessee Titans, who are one of the worst teams in the NFL at an exact opposite 1-6 record.
Given the matchup on paper, many would assume the Colts can take care of the Titans to sweep their AFC South rival this afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium, but anything can happen in the NFL, especially when it comes to divisional tilts.
With a chance to get to 7-1 on the year for the Colts ahead, it's time to take a brief look over the inactives for Indianapolis and Tennessee.
Colts Inactives
The names that stand out the most are defensive ends Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis. Ebukam (MCL) and Lewis (groin) were injured during Indy's Week 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving the game to not return.
After this happened, the Colts elevated defensive end Durell Nchami to the active roster to give their defensive edge room depth. The Colts will want to get after Cam Ward as much as possible, given that he has sustained 102 pressures and 30 sacks.
Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and J.T. Tuimoloau have a massive opportunity to wreak havoc on Ward, opening up chances to secure potential turnovers.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Titans Inactives
As for the Titans, they'll miss two huge contributors: Wide receiver Calvin Ridley and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
Starting with Ridley, even though the Titans' offense has been nonexistent, the veteran is still the most gifted of the pass-catchers for Ward to lean on. Ridley has 16 catches for 290 receiving yards and 12 first downs through six games.
Given how decimated with injuries the Colts' defensive secondary is, this will help Lou Anarumo's cornerbacks get through a divisional clash that can give Indy a 2-0 record in the AFC South.
As for Simmons missing the game, this points directly at a potentially big game from Jonathan Taylor. Last time the Colts played Tennessee, Taylor went off for 118 all-purpose yards (102 rushing yards, 16 receiving yards) and three touchdowns.
We'll see how much the Colts can take advantage of Tennessee not having one of their most important offensive and defensive assets when they take the field at 4:25 EST from Lucas Oil Stadium in an attempt to sweep the series with the Titans.