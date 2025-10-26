Insider Reveals Colts Want to Give Daniel Jones Long-Term Deal
NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced that the Indianapolis Colts want to keep quarterback Daniel Jones for the 2025 campaign and beyond.
This isn't a surprise to anyone, especially considering that the Colts have been feverishly looking for their next franchise signal-caller since Andrew Luck's retirement over six years ago.
Jones has become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after desperately treading water with the New York Giants for six years (2019-2024). After the Giants parted ways with Jones, he joined the Minnesota Vikings for a brief stint, then signed with the Colts during the 2025 offseason on a one-year deal.
Jones has put up fantastic numbers through seven games, connecting on 152/214 passes for 1,790 passing yards, 10 TD passes, and just three interceptions. Jones hasn't been a burner on the ground, but has also tacked on an impressive four rushing scores using his feet.
Jones has fit like a glove with Shane Steichen's offensive scheme, and it doesn't appear like that is going to change anytime soon. Jones has earned the right to stay with the Colts, and is the leader of one of the league's most deadly offenses.
This case is made even stronger given how much Anthony Richardson Sr. has struggled to stay healthy.
Speaking of Richardson, per Ian Rapoport, the former fourth-overall selection had surgery to repair his orbital fracture and could return at some point this season.
If anyone had said during the offseason that Jones would overtake Richardson in the quarterback competition to become one of the biggest surprises in the NFL heading into Week 8, they would have been called insane.
Richardson's numbers aren't good, and what's even worse is how badly he stays injured. While his orbital fracture setback was more of a freak accident, it's also a testament to how unavailable Richardson has been through his three years.
Richardson has missed a whopping 19 games during his time as a starter through two years, which made improving issues like accuracy, turnovers, and experience even harder for the young field general.
Now, Jones is the guy under center for the Colts, and is gelling beautifully with talents like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., and Tyler Warren, all while operating behind a top-level offensive line.
We'll see what type of money Jones can command to keep his services in Indianapolis. Given how well he's played and how the Colts want to finally have a serious leader under center, it will likely be lucrative, securing Jones for years to come to help Indianapolis potentially bring back a Lombardi to the Circle City.