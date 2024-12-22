Colts Hang On to Beat Titans as Jonathan Taylor Dominates
The Indianapolis Colts (7-8) may be severely unlikely to make the postseason, but don't tell them that. With mostly just pride left to play for on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans (3-12), the Colts unleashed their best performance of the season throughout the first three quarters before it all nearly came crashing down.
The Colts held a 38-7 lead until the Titans scored a touchdown with 2:57 remaining in the third quarter as theat snowballed into 23 unanswered points. However, late in the fourth quarter, the Colts offense was able to play keep away just enough to hang on to victory, ultimately winning 38-30.
This was the first time throughout the 2024 season that the Colts were able to put together some semblance of complementary football (until the fourth quarter), as the offense accumulated 458 yards and touchdowns of 27, 65, and 70 yards, while the defense harassed Tennessee through the first few quarters and created three turnovers.
— Running back Jonathan Taylor turned in a vintage performance, racking up 218 yards and 3 touchdowns on 29 carries, including scores of 65 and 70 yards. After his gaffe last week where he dropped the ball before crossing the goal line, this more than made up for it.
— Quarterback Anthony Richardson started the game rocky, going 3-of-6 passing (50%) with an interception on a poorly thrown ball in the first couple of drives before Colts head coach Shane Steichen leaned heavily into the run game. The Colts ripped off 12 consecutive run plays before throwing again, as Richardson threw deep down the right sideline for a 36-yard completion to AD Mitchell. Richardson finished the game 7-of-11 (63.6%) for 131 yards (11.9 YPA). As a runner, Richardson was even more effective, carrying the ball nine times for 70 yards (7.5 avg.), and a touchdown. During the game, he became the Colts' single-season franchise leader among quarterbacks in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
— Josh Downs made a couple of big plays, getting down the right sideline for gains of 27 and 31 yards. On the 27-yarder, his momentum was carrying him toward the sideline but he rerouted in time to keep his feet in bounds and scamper down the sideline for a touchdown.
— Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was his normal disruptive, dominant self, tallying 5 tackles (1 for loss), 1 quarterback hit, and 1 pass breakup. His QB hit nearly resulted in an interception for the Colts.
— The Colts defense kept up their thieving ways, as cornerbacks Kenny Moore II and Samuel Womack III both came up with interceptions. Moore even added a second one at the end of the game to send Tennessee home.
— Rookie linebacker Jaylon Carlies had been on Injured Reserve and out since Week 7, but he returned in an impressive way on Sunday, leading the Colts with 11 tackles (1 for loss).
