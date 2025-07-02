Best-Case Scenario Revealed for Colts Defense
The Indianapolis Colts have completely revamped their defense this offseason after moving on from defensive coordinator Gus Bradley earlier this year. The Colts landed former Cincinnati Bengals coordinator Lou Anarumo to fill Bradley's shoes, and he made immediate moves to fix up the defense.
At the start of free agency, the Colts signed veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum to multi-year deals worth $60 million apiece. Indianapolis fielded a young, inexperienced secondary last season that may have cost them a couple of wins.
Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine thinks that Indy's revamped secondary, along with their young pass rush, could fuel the team to victory this season. Ballentine named Ward and Bynum as specific proponents who would help make the "best-case scenario" a possibility.
"The secondary was the Colts' most pressing issue coming into the offseason, and they spent big on Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum to change their fortunes there," Ballentine wrote. "The best-case scenario would see the veteran Ward and ascending Bynum become the leaders their young position groups need. The former is a talented corner who has played for some good teams, while the latter was pivotal for a great Vikings defense last season."
"Up front, Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu are both past first-round picks who need to have breakout seasons. The former has had flashes, but the Colts need him to be a double-digit sack player moving forward. If he and Latu can take their next step, Indianapolis could exceed expectations to become a middle-of-the-pack defense."
In the secondary, the Colts rolled out JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones as the starting cornerbacks last season. Brents suffered an unfortunate injury in Week 1 last September and was sidelined for practically the entire season. Jones, on the other hand, started all 17 games, recording 100 total tackles, two interceptions, and five passes defended.
As a seventh-round pick, Jones has stepped up for the Colts. At the same time, it was unrealistic to expect him to carry the brunt of the work for a secondary that desperately needed more talent. Now that Ward is on the roster, the Colts can shovel some of the workload off of Jones's shoulders.
At safety, Bynum will replace Julian Blackmon's role. Blackmon had played five straight seasons in Indy, but Anarumo seems uninterested in bringing him back for a sixth. Instead, Bynum's four years of experience with the Minnesota Vikings will come into Indianapolis to play alongside Nick Cross.
If Ward and Bynum fulfill their respective duties, it should open up opportunities for the pass rush. The Colts lost Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, but that shouldn't be a dealbreaker.
Indy has plenty of talent, like Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, and JT Tuimoloau. These four will likely be the main pass rush rotation, with Tyquan Lewis sprinkled in. As Ballentine mentioned, the Colts will rely on big jumps from Paye and Latu to bolster sack numbers.
Paye tallied eight sacks last season, but could be within reach of double digits in Anarumo's system. Paye is undervalued as a run defender and should have an impact no matter the opposing play call.
Latu played half of the snaps last season and recorded four sacks in his rookie campaign. Doubling that number seems like a realistic expectation for a first-round edge rusher who posted 13 sacks in his final season at UCLA.
The Colts will need improvement across the board if they want to make the postseason. If Ward and Bynum can help make that happen, the Colts should be in good hands.
