Pro Football Network Names Colts Pittman a ‘Best Value Fantasy Pick’
The 2024 fantasy football season is upon us and there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the talent around the NFL. For the Indianapolis Colts, the obvious fantasy stars are quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor. However, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. can also be a threat to make headway in the fantasy season and help managers reach the playoffs. While the touchdowns haven’t always been there, the targets and consistency have been from Pittman.
In Pro Football Network’s recent article detailing the best value fantasy players in leagues, Pittman finds his name in the ranks. Here’s what Ben Rolfe had to say about the four-year Colts leader.
“Michael Pittman has been a reasonably consistent producer in recent seasons despite turmoil at the quarterback position during that time. Even last year, Pittman had to deal with the loss of Anthony Richardson and adjust to Gardner Minshew starting. He proved to be an effective weapon with Minshew, and having Joe Flacco as the backup this year provides a solid safety net as well.”- Ben Rolfe | Pro Football Network
After Richardson went down with a season-ending AC joint injury in 2023, Pittman continued to rack up numbers game after game. He’d finish with career highs in targets (156), catches (109), and receiving yards (1,152). He also snagged 4 touchdowns and 53 passes for first downs. Now, factoring in what Pittman may be able to accomplish with a healthy Richardson under center, the plays may be more explosive than ever for the former USC Trojan. Also, fellow receivers Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell, and Alec Pierce will help take away attention from Pittman, allowing him to work more isolated.
“Pittman’s target share jumped to 27.5% last year and is a number he should be able to maintain this season. His numbers with Richardson were not impressive in the slightest last year, but it was an incredibly small sample size.”- Ben Rolfe | Pro Football Network
Through his four campaigns in the NFL, Pittman has 487 targets, 336 catches (69.0% catch), 3,662 receiving yards (10.9 average), 180 first downs, and 15 touchdowns. These statistics have been piled up with seven field generals throwing passes, and they’ve continued to climb every season. Shane Steichen and Richardson have big plans for Pittman and the rest of the Indianapolis receiving corps. With the long-awaited Week 18 rematch against the Houston Texans just around the corner, Pittman will be relied on as usual to be the go-to pass-catcher for the Colts' offense.
