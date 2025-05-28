Colts' Biggest Concern to Take Center Stage at OTAs
The Indianapolis Colts, like the rest of the NFL, have plenty to work on during OTAs. However, the Colts must figure out their quarterback situation between Anthony Richardson and freshly acquired quarterback Daniel Jones.
While it's been hashed repeatedly, the Colts' entire future might hinge on this competition. CBS Sports' Jared Dubin thinks this is what to watch for Indy's OTAs.
"Richardson should get every chance to keep his job and try to prove that he is the long-term answer for the Colts. If he's unable to beat out Jones during the offseason program, that is a very, very bad sign for the team's future at the position. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't keep a close eye on the battle nonetheless."
Instead of mentioning the statistics of each quarterback, it's worth discussing Richardson and Jones' situation. While all the attention is drawn to Richardson, as Dubin says above, neither quarterback can ill-afford to lose this quarterback battle.
For Richardson, he's only heading into year three, but the NFL doesn't wait around anymore for a quarterback to develop. This is regardless of inexperience or how young the field general is, and Richardson has hardly supported Indy's fourth-overall investment in him.
The biggest issue isn't his completion percentage or turnovers, but the number of games he's been able to play. Through a possible 34 games (17 per season), Richardson has suited up for a measly 15 (four in 2023; 11 in 2024) due to multiple injuries. If Richardson wants any shot at the Colts taking his fifth-year option after this year, he has to remain healthy and improve as a passer. But none of this happens without his health getting lined up.
Jones has been in the NFL for six years and has looked incapable of winning games or playing efficiently. Jones has a horrible career record, and the Giants hardly helping him with the offensive roster can't be an excuse; through 69 starts, Jones has a 24-44-1 record, which isn't acceptable regardless of what the front office has done for any quarterback.
Each quarterback is on the verge of falling to a potential career backup role, so this is a perfect situation Chris Ballard has created for Richardson. Jones might be a team player and a great locker room guy, but he knows what is at stake. This means he'll fight hard to win the gig and start under center.
Everything rides on the 2025 season. The Colts' QB situation will be a huge part of the fuel that propels this squad this year, so there must be a competent solution. Keep an eye on Richardson and Jones, as they'll both push with gusto to better the other.
