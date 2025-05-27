Indianapolis Colts Have One Obvious Question Left to Answer
When looking back at the past few months, the Indianapolis Colts' offseason has been able to address a number of concerns this roster had heading into spring to give this group a much better sense of optimism entering the 2025 campaign.
They silenced their worries at tight end with the selection of Tyler Warren in the first round of April's draft. The secondary saw a pair of massive improvements with the addition of Cam Bynum and Charvarius Ward in free agency. And perhaps the biggest move of them all–– a brand new shift at defensive coordinator with the addition of Lou Anarumo.
All in all, a strong and productive offseason for the Colts brass. However, there is one obvious question Indianapolis still has left to answer before the 2025 season in the eyes of Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker: who wins the quarterback job?
"The Colts have done well to address positions of weakness this offseason, including tight end, cornerback and edge rusher. However, what ultimately will garner most attention is the team’s scenario under center," Locker wrote. "Anthony Richardson enters a pivotal Year 3 after struggling during each of his first two campaigns, failing to record a 60.0 PFF passing grade and being benched for a stretch in 2024. The Colts sensed more urgency surrounding the Florida product this offseason, spending on Daniel Jones (67.5 PFF passing grade) as a higher-end backup. If Richardson wins the job and performs well, it would change the entire trajectory of the organization, potentially saving Shane Steichen’s and Chris Ballard’s jobs. But if not, a reset could be staring Indianapolis in the face."
That battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones remains as the lone burning question the Colts still have to officially iron out in the weeks ahead of next season. And while initial signs would point to Richardson being the one to take the reins of this offense in 2025, head coach Shane Steichen has tried to make it clear that it'll be an open competition in training camp as to who will be the Week One starter.
It's likely in everyone's best interest for Richardson to be that eventual starting quarterback. He holds the higher ceiling, the far better athletic upside, and as the Colts' fourth-overall pick from two summers ago, it makes sense that Indianapolis would like to get the best return on investment for their aspired franchise quarterback.
And if Richardson proves to have made strong improvements across this summer in his accuracy and turnover woes, along with establishing that he can stay healthy and remain on the field, he'll be in line to earn that QB1 title. Yet, if he can't get that development to click in camp and Jones shows out to a hot start, it could leave the Colts brass with no choice but to start their offseason signing.
It'll be nothing short of a compelling situation to unfold, but a question we won't get an answer to for a little while longer.