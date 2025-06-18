Colts' Biggest 'Do Over' Moment Cost Team Dearly
The Indianapolis Colts haven't made the NFL playoffs since 2020, marking a four-year drought that they hope to end in 2025. The Colts haven't competed for a Super Bowl since Andrew Luck led the squad to the AFC Championship in 2014.
Super Bowl is the subject of this article, as it's been 16 years since Indianapolis made the big dance, and Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports details every NFL team's biggest 'do-over' moment. At that time, Peyton Manning still led the offense and finished the year with a blistering 14-2 record, 33 touchdown passes, and 4,500 passing yards.
This was the infamous year when Indy sat Manning and the prominent starters for the last two games, removing the chance for a perfect regular season heading into the playoffs.
That year's big game wasn't highlighted by that story, but rather, Manning's back-breaking mistake during Super Bowl XLIV. Late in the contest, down 24-17, Manning had a chance to lead Indianapolis back from a deficit and tie the game.
Things didn't go Manning's way against the New Orleans Saints.
Manning tried to thread the football over the middle of the field, only for Saints cornerback Tracy Porter to take full advantage by securing an interception. He'd return the turnover for a game-ending touchdown to go up 31-17.
Manning didn't have a fantastic performance like he'd typically put together, completing 31/45 passes for 333 yards through the air, one touchdown to as many interceptions. It isn't the worst game by any stretch of the imagination, but Manning likely wanted something far better than that.
The Colts haven't made the Super Bowl since, and currently look like a team nowhere close to quarterback stability like years past. Players like Manning and Luck don't grow on trees, and this year's quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones is a clear indicator of that.
Without consistency and solid execution under center, NFL offenses tend to struggle. Richardson has been worse than this, but he still has some time to fight for the starting role with Jones. This is a pivotal time for the Colts franchise, and everything might lie in what happens with the next field general.
