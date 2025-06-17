Colts Skip on Andrew Luck in Wild Redraft
The Indianapolis Colts have been dealing with huge quarterback issues since former first-overall pick Andrew Luck's retirement in 2019. Indianapolis took Luck following the release of Hall of Famer and Colts legend Peyton Manning ahead of the 2012 campaign after Manning missed the entire 2011 season to rehab his neck surgery.
It made perfect sense to take Luck, especially following the disastrous 2011 year when Indianapolis finished 2-14 to earn the right to select first overall. Luckily, Luck was a true winner and, despite several sustained injuries during his seven years in the NFL, showed the league that he was one of the purest prospects ever drafted.
But what if Indianapolis had gone a different direction at quarterback? Pro Football Focus put together a 2012 redraft, and the Colts select another fantastic quarterback who's succeeded at the highest level, securing two Super Bowl trips and a championship.
That field general is Russell Wilson. Here's what Max Chadwick, Dalton Wasserman, and Trevor Sikkema had to say about this wild scenario given what we know now.
"Wilson has slowed down a bit recently, but from 2012 to 2020, he compiled a 93.3 PFF passing grade that ranked fifth in the NFL. His 86.8 PFF rushing grade in that span ranked second among quarterbacks, and he led the position in rushing yards when including postseason play."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Wilson's recent years haven't been incredible, but as PFF points out, he was fantastic from 2012-2021, earning nine Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl championship (2013). Wilson compiled the following statistics while leading run-centric and pass-heavy offenses through those 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks:
-104 wins, 53 losses, 1 draw
-158 games (all starts)
-3,079/4,735 completions (65.0 completion percentage)
-37,059 passing yards
-292 touchdowns, 87 interceptions
-4,689 rushing yards
-23 rushing touchdowns
If the Colts had drafted Wilson instead of Luck, he likely wouldn't have the same success he did with the Seahawks. Wilson was surrounded by immense talent, highlighted by the dominant Marshawn Lynch. Wilson's defensive counterpart was also one of the most terrifying units in NFL history, the 'Legion of Boom.'
Wilson was able to lean heavily on the ground game early in his career, which the Colts didn't have much of. Indianapolis never possessed a Lynch or elite defense like Seattle, which would have put more responsibility on Wilson's plate. While it's impossible to tell if Wilson could've succeeded in a Colts uniform, it's hard to believe he would have done better with the lackluster roster Indy had than Luck was able to.
As for Luck, he was taken by the Cleveland Browns at fourth overall. Given what Luck did with a shallow Colts roster, he could have probably handled the Browns' woes with his incredible talent and natural quarterbacking skills.
Indianapolis' 2012 redraft is interesting, but fast-forward to the 2025 season, and it's even more intriguing. Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones are gunning for the starting quarterback position, with plenty of pressure riding on the shoulders of both.
The Colts' future relies on what happens with the quarterback spot, an area of the roster that this franchise hasn't been able to handle since Luck's retirement. Richardson was supposed to quell this, but now his injuries and lack of experience are quickly becoming a major concern.
We'll see how this situation plays out, as there's a razor-thin line between massive success and a complete drop-off into the abyss being a reality for Indianapolis with their QB quandary.
Recommended Articles