Colts, Bills Announce Sunday's Week 10 Inactives: Indy Gets Great News
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) are set to host the Buffalo Bills (7-2) on Sunday as they return home to Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time in a few weeks.
Injuries will play a role for both offenses, as each team ruled out a starting wide receiver on Friday: Michael Pittman Jr. (back) for the Colts and rookie Keon Coleman (wrist) for the Bills. The Bills also listed fellow starting receiver Amari Cooper (wrist), fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip), and linebacker Baylon Spector (calf) as questionable. Both Cooper and Gilliam were made inactive, and Spector was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday.
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- DE Genard Avery
- QB Sam Ehlinger (Emergency QB3)
- DE Adam Gotsis
- WR Anthony Gould
- S Darren Hall
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back)
The Colts are pretty healthy right now, but being without Pittman is certainly a hit. Still, the team's top receiver hasn't looked like himself as he battles through a nagging back injury. Sitting this week should help. The good news, however, is that the Colts get starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann back from a concussion that forced him out last week.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
- WR Keon Coleman (wrist)
- WR Amari Cooper (wrist)
- FB Reggie Gilliam (hip)
- LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
- IOL Will Clapp
- WR KJ Hamler
This is a big hit for Josh Allen and the Bills offense, who will now be without two of their best pass-catchers in Coleman and Cooper. We could see an uptick in targets for Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, Dalton Kincaid, and Dawson Knox.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.