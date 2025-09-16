Colts' Xavien Howard Calls Out Own Performance Despite Win
As starting cornerback Charvarius Ward sat on the sidelines for the Indianapolis Colts in their dramatic win against the Denver Broncos, the Indianapolis secondary relied on former All-Pro corner Xavien Howard to pick up the slack.
Howard joined the Colts just over three weeks ago, right before the team cut former second-round pick JuJu Brents. Drafted in 2016 by the Miami Dolphins, Howard worked alongside current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for two years when Anarumo was the defensive backs coach in Miami.
In his second game in over a year, Howard had a heavy workload. The Broncos knew he was rusty, and quarterback Bo Nix immediately targeted whoever he was guarding. It worked.
Howard allowed five receptions on five targets, including two touchdowns and multiple penalties along the way.
“They attacked me with a lot of quick stuff, quick slants and stuff like ‘now’ routes," Howard explained. "I knew a team was going to attack me early on in the season. I've been off a little minute, so I knew guys want to see if I still can play and stuff like that. And just on this side, just taking accountability. I just got to do my job and work on my technique.”
Like a true pro, Howard accepted that he got beaten on Sunday. The NFL is a week-by-week league, so Howard knows he needs to have a short memory and bounce back against the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.
"I feel like as a cornerback, you have to have a short-term memory, just like the quarterbacks," Howard said. "So, plays are going to happen. Just got to move on and keep going.”
In the middle of the second quarter, the Broncos were driving downfield quite easily. As they approached the end zone, Nix kept throwing Howard's way, and he kept losing the battle. Howard was called twice for pass interference and once for holding, granting three first downs to Denver.
After the drive ended in a touchdown, Anarumo had a chat with Howard on the sidelines. He wasn't berating him, as some coaches would do. Instead, he was telling him what to do so it didn't happen again.
“ [He was] Just holding me accountable, telling me (to) work on my hands and stuff like that – what the calls I was getting is getting thrown on me. So, just telling me I’ve got to work on my technique and stuff like that, really.”
Accountability is something the Colts' defense has missed over the past couple of seasons. Once the defense led the league in missed tackles last season, it was time for a change, and it seems that Anarumo has brought exactly what was needed.
The Colts will hope Howard can have a bounce-back game against the Titans and rookie quarterback Cam Ward this weekend. The Titans have lost their first two games, making it a more than winnable game for Indianapolis in their first road test of the season.