Bleacher Report Encourages a Colts Trade for Former Eagles Pro Bowler
The Indianapolis Colts have put multiple offensive pieces with high-level talents around quarterback Anthony Richardson. The top names are wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and former All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor. Receiver Josh Downs appears to be on his way to a breakout season in 2024 by dominating training camp so far. Along with Downs, third-year tight end Jelani Woods is on tap to return from hamstring setbacks that derailed his 2023 season entirely.
But Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine thinks Indianapolis can continue adding to their set of offensive talents via trade in their recent article detailing one trade each NFL squad should make before the season kicks off. For the Colts, it's former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl running back and current Carolina Panther, Miles Sanders.
Its a situation that the Colts should look to take advantage of. Shane Steichen helped Sanders have his most productive season in 2022. Sanders earned his big payday with 1,347 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.- Alex Ballentine | Bleacher Report
Ballentine's thinking is that Indianapolis will forfeit only a sixth-rounder in 2025 for a back that Shane Steichen helped reach career-bests as an offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. While it's a fair consideration for a trade possibility and has "Chris Ballard" written all over it, Indy seems content with who they currently have behind Taylor. Also, Sanders tanked as the lead horse in Carolina, tacking up a paltry 432 rushing yards and one score last year.
While Steichen helped Sanders become a Pro Bowler, he also has Trey Sermon on the roster and coached him in Philly. While Sermon didn't light the Colts season on fire last year, he looked good when called upon and helped carry Indy to a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Also, Sermon is cheaper and might fit what Steichen wants to do in Indy better, costing only $1.05 million over a year (Over The Cap). Sanders's deal is currently through 2026 and costs annually $6.35 million.
Along with Sermon, second-year back Evan Hull possesses multiple factors that make him interesting for Steichen's offense, talents Sanders doesn't. Most notable is the receiving prowess of Hull. Taylor and Sermon aren't much for pass-catchers, so Steichen can utilize Hull on third-down situations for receiving and pass-blocking duties, both of which he may be the best at out of all Indy running backs.
Ballentine has the right idea here with a lower-level trade. Steichen was the coordinator who somehow made Sanders a star at the time with the Eagles. However, Sanders had nearly no competition in the backfield in 2022 and may not be up to the level that either Sermon or Hull are. Until Sanders can revitalize his career, or the Colts could restructure his contract and give up a seventh-rounder instead, they should steer clear of this trade completely.
