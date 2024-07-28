Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 3: Richardson, Downs Lead Explosive Day
The Indianapolis Colts took the field for practice No. 3 of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus on Sunday in a day that would be filled with fireworks both on the field and the sidelines.
The offense, which had a sloppy day on Saturday that they wanted to correct did just that as they racked up numerous chunk plays through the air on Sunday. We also saw the first fight of camp as tempers flared between Michael Pittman Jr. and Jaylon Jones. Owner Jim Irsay also made his first public appearance since suffering from medical issues beginning in December 2023.
TEAM
— Right tackle Braden Smith (knee) made his training camp debut on Sunday but was eased into action as he only participated in positional work. Blake Freeland continued to fill in for him at right tackle during team drills. Backup quarterback Joe Flacco also returned after missing Saturday's practice while attending the funeral for former teammate Jacoby Jones.
— The only new player to miss practice was defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo. Defensive end Samson Ebukam also left practice early on a cart. After practice, head coach Shane Steichen said that both players are dealing with calf injuries. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (Active/Non-Football Ilness, high blood pressure) and cornerback Chris Lammons (Active/Physically Unable to Perform, ankle) remain out.
— The Colts began 1-on-1s between wide receivers and defensive backs. The following are the outcomes of each matchup. An offensive winner is determined by a catch or defensive penalty, and defensive winner is determined by an incompletion or offensive penalty: Alec Pierce def. Darrell Baker Jr.; Josh Downs def. Kenny Moore II; D.J. Montgomery def. Jaylin Simpson; AD Mitchell def. Dallis Flowers; Ashton Dulin def. Baker; Anthony Gould def. Micah Abraham; Jones def. Laquon Treadwell; Juwann Winfree def. Ameer Speed; Ethan Fernea def. Michael Tutsie; Pittman def. Jones; Moore def. Downs; Abraham def. Derek Slywka; Montgomery def. Simpson; Clay Fields III def. Gould
— During the 1-on-1s, Dulin had the early catch of camp, as Flacco lofted the ball about 35 yards down the right side as Dulin climbed and straddled Baker while coming down with the ball.
— To add context to the skirmish between Pittman and Jones, they were paired during 1-on-1 rep in which Jones was penalized. Pittman took exception to the penalty as the two began arguing, and it escalated from there. Punches were thrown before teammates and coaches got in to break it up.
— The live 11-on-11 and 7-on 7 team drills focused on first, second, and third downs, essentially moving the ball in normal game situations.
OFFENSE
— Richardson had another big day despite throwing his first interception of camp. He went 10-of-14 passing (71.4%) with completions to Downs (3), Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Pierce, Jonathan Taylor, Jelani Woods, Mitchell, and Drew Ogletree. After Richardson completed his first seven passes of the day, he threw his first pick as safety Julian Blackmon jumped up and snagged it about 20 yards down the middle of the field, with the pass intended for Downs. A couple of highlight plays for Richardson included finding Pierce sliding toward the left sideline for about 20 yards, and hitting Montgomery in tight coverage against Flowers for about 25 yards during 7-on-7s.
— Richardson and Downs continue to build and incredibly tight bond, both on and off the field. Downs was Richardson's leading receiver on Sunday, pulling in three targets during 11-on-11s along with other connections throughout practice. Their best play came on a corner route to the right side, resulting in about 30 yards, as Downs made the first defender miss and kept running.
— This was Mitchell's biggest day. The rookie recorded his first receptions of 11-on-11 action, with the biggest coming from Flacco on a gain of about 15-20 yards on the right side, as Mitchell juggled the ball and ultimately caught it between two defenders. Mitchell made one of the biggest catches of camp during 1-on-1s, beating Flowers down the right sideline, falling to the ground as he made the catch and making a gain for about 40 yards. Mitchell's helmet came off as he fell to the ground with the nearby crowd erupting as Mitchell approached and yelled in celebration.
— The primary theoretical first-unit offensive players were as follows (including those who rotated often): Richardson (QB), Taylor (RB), Pittman (WR), Downs (WR), Pierce (WR), Mitchell (WR), Ogletree (TE), Granson (TE), Bernhard Raimann (LT), Quenton Nelson (LG), Ryan Kelly (C), Will Fries (RG), Freeland (RT).
DEFENSE
— The primary theoretical first-unit defensive players were as follows: Kwity Paye (DE), Grover Stewart (DT), DeForest Buckner (DT), Samson Ebukam (DE), Tyquan Lewis (DE), Zaire Franklin (MIKE), E.J. Speed (WILL), Kenny Moore II (CB), JuJu Brents (CB), Jaylon Jones (CB), Julian Blackmon (SS), Nick Cross (FS), Ronnie Harrison (FS), Rodney Thomas II (FS). Lewis filled in after Ebukam left for the day.
— This was a big day for Blackmon, who has been the subject of multiple statements from players, coaches, and GM Chris Ballard declaring a big season ahead. On Blackmon's interception of Richardson, DB coach Ron Milus explained afterward that Blackmon recognized there were no route runners going underneath, so he followed Richardson's eyeline to the middle of the field and made the play. A couple of plays later, Blackmon nearly had another interception but still came down with the pass breakup.
— Franklin came down with a nice pass breakup in coverage against Pierce about 15 yards down the left side along the numbers.
