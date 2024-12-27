Bleacher Report Reveals Picks for Colts-Giants Bout
The Indianapolis Colts (7-8) are heading into a favorable matchup with the New York Giants (2-13) at MetLife Stadium in Week 17. While Indy's playoff hopes are nearly vanishing this late in the season, they must play these last two games (Week 18 vs Jacksonville Jaguars) as if they're not.
Bleacher Report's NFL staff tossed out predictions for Week 17 games, and they believe the Colts will take care of business on Sunday, 24-15 to move to 8-8. However, out of eight analysts that put together the list, the staff is split 50/50 on New York or Indy to win.
Running wild on the league's second-worst rushing defense seems like something Indy should be more than capable of doing while thwarting whatever Big Blue thinks is an offensive game plan these days.- Bleacher Report NFL Staff
The Colts have a golden matchup ahead of them in the Giants, who are falling apart at the seams and have all but surrendered to the 2025 off-season and draft. The path to victory for the Colts is clear as day against this Giants squad, especially on offense.
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has put together a great season, tallying 237 rushes for 1,129 rushing yards, and nine total touchdowns (eight rushing). He's also coming off his best game of 2024 against the Tennessee Titans where he toted 29 carries for 218 rushing yards (7.5 average) and three scores.
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is also possibly dealing with back/foot soreness. This means that Taylor may be even more crucial to the success of Shane Steichen's offense. The good news for Indy is the Giants can't stop anyone from running the ball, resting at second-worst in the NFL with 142.6 yards allowed per game on the ground, giving Taylor another chance to erupt.
Indianapolis must handle business despite facing arguably the worst team in the league. While the Giants aren't much of a threat and don't have their best player defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, they're still a professional team that mustn't be underestimated. We'll see what kind of game plan Steichen implements on Sunday afternoon.
