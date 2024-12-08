Bleacher Report Says Colts Should Sign Pair of Cornerbacks
The Indianapolis Colts are resting today for their Week 14 bye, but they won't get much relaxation as the 8-5 Denver Broncos await after the break. Bleacher Report has Indianapolis making multiple waves in their piece prioritizing every NFL team's need. For starters, the Colts are directed to sign veteran cornerback, Xavien Howard.
There isn't much that can be done about the defense at this point, but Xavien Howard is one of the few free agents out there who could still be a difference-maker. He was still playing cornerback at a reasonably high level last season, and the Colts could use the experience.- Bleacher Report Scouting Department
Howard is a former first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler with 331 tackles, 95 passes defended, and 29 interceptions. The former Miami Dolphins second-rounder hasn't found a team in 2024, but the Colts can sign him for the cheap if they want to bolster their secondary.
Given how Kenny Moore II has been the only constant, perhaps signing Howard can help Jaylon Jones and Samuel Womack III. It must be stated that Jones has played mostly good football this year, despite a few pitfalls in 2024.
Another change that Ballentine has Indy making is signing New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed in 2025 when he's a free agent.
The Colts should be aggressive while Anthony Richardson is on a rookie contract. That means targeting one of the top cornerbacks on the market to fill a void. D.J. Reed came in at No. 5 overall on the post-trade deadline version of our free agent big board. He was great as a running mate for Sauce Gardner in New York and could do the same in Indy.- Bleacher Report Scouting Department
The veteran Reed has been a solid cornerback despite the Jets struggling mightily, posting Pro Football Focus defensive grades of 74.5 overall, 65.9 run, and 73.9 coverage. He's also compiled 44 tackles (two for loss), nine passes defended, and 1.0 sacks in 2024. We'll see if this is a route the Colts decide to take in 2025 free agency.
The Colts have plenty of areas to address now, with four games left, or after this campaign concludes. As B/R alluded to, Indy has issues with their secondary. However, while the cracks aren't breaking the dam, the Colts can't continue to play softball with Gus Bradley's secondary or risk allowing a multitude of yards for plenty of matchups ahead.
We'll see if the Colts can rest easy and come out of the bye week strong at Mile High Stadium against the Broncos in Week 15.
