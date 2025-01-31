Bleacher Report Gives Colts' Regular Season Underwhelming Grade
Mediocre isn't the word any NFL team wants to hear their season described as, but the Indianapolis Colts fall under that designation for their 2024.
Concluding at a sad 8-9 record and a fourth-straight season with no playoffs, Shane Steichen has to figure things out as the franchise heads into a pivotal 2025. In a recent article from Maurice Moton at Bleacher Report, the regular season grade is an underwhelming C-.
Head coach and offensive play-caller Shane Steichen has to figure out the quarterback position, or this team will be stuck in mediocrity.- Maurice Moton | Bleacher Report
The Colts, whether offensively or defensively, were incredibly inconsistent and never put together a singular performance where both sides of the ball played efficient. This type of inconsistency leads to the mediocrity that Moton specifies.
However, the Senior Bowl week has surfaced possible draft picks for the Colts, and free agency will follow. A big goal for general manager Chris Ballard should be to spend cap money on talent to help the franchise. But the biggest evaluation for Steichen and Ballard will be Anthony Richardson's success in year three.
Like the 2023 term, Richardson struggled to stay healthy, and the Colts' boom-or-bust passing attack had more woes than wow moments because of his 47.7 percent completion rate.- Maurice Moton | Bleacher Report
Richardson finished at 47.7% completion on 264 pass attempts (126 completions), which isn't encouraging. However, Richardson did execute some impressive throws and explosive plays, so it's not all bad from the signal-caller.
The hope is that his work during the offseason with QB guru Chris Hess (he worked with Buffalo Bills passer Josh Allen) can pay off in spades for his junior year in the NFL. Richardson's rushing abilities won't ever be a concern, as he compiled 499 rushing yards and six ground scores on 86 attempts in 2024.
However, quarterbacks don't succeed long-term in the pros by being runners exclusively, so Richardson's development in the right direction as a passer is a must in 2025. Also, the next turn at the crossroads for this franchise hinges on if Richardson can figure it out under center.
Expect the Colts to do something different for the roster, but all eyes should be on Richardson. Even if Ballard executes an incredible free agency and draft for Indianapolis, none of it will matter if Richardson descends into more issues as a pure passer.
There's still a long time until the 2025 regular season, but the work is underway, and Indianapolis has to have a 'playoffs or bust' mentality to keep everyone's jobs safe.
