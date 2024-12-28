Horseshoe Huddle

3 Bold Colts Predictions for Giants Clash

The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of ways to be successful against the New York Giants in Week 17.

Drake Wally

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indianapolis Colts will face the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, hoping to avoid a trap game against the NFL's worst squad. While the Colts need a lot to go their way to make the playoffs, they must focus on the task at hand: defeating Brian Daboll's troops on the road.

With a cross-conference matchup ahead, Indianapolis has plenty of ways to win this one, and predictions must be made. Here are three of the wildest, yet realistic ones.

Colts Defense Pitches a Shutout

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (all-white uniform) celebrates with a teammate after an interception.
Dec 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates an interception during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/USA Today Network via Imagn Images / Grace Hollars/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

This prediction is less about Indy's defensive capabilities to pitch a shutout and more about how awful the Giants' offense is. While they haven't been shut out in 2024, they've been close many times, scoring 10 or fewer points on five occasions. Given how the Colts' defense has forced six interceptions over the last two games (Nick Cross - 1, Zaire Franklin - 1, Samuel Womack III - 2, Kenny Moore II - 2), this plays well into the projection.

Giants quarterback Drew Lock has been non-existent with efficiency, posting an ugly stat line of 68/129 passes completed (52.7%) for 624 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. Gus Bradley's scheme is the one catalyst for ruining this prediction, given how conservative it turns when Indy has an immense lead, but New York is at different levels of hapless.

This Giants team isn't scaring anyone offensively and hasn't even with weapons like Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. The Colts can't overlook this team, but the Giants are essentially playing for the first overall pick in the draft. Don't be shocked if Indianapolis plays their best defensive game of the season; leading directly to zero points allowed.

Alec Pierce Has a 30 Yards Per Catch Average

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (all-white uniform) makes a difficult catch with a defender draped all over.
Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a touchdown pas while New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) defends during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Colts' wide receiver Alec Pierce cleared concussion protocol and will play against the Giants. While the Giants are statistically good against the pass (seventh - 200.5 yards allowed per game), Pierce is one of the best in the league at catching the vertical pass deep down the field. The Colts will undoubtedly use Jonathan Taylor frequently, but it will set up big plays for Pierce in his return.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Pierce has 645 receiving yards on only 29 catches for a league-best average of 22.2 yards per reception; he's also tossed in five touchdowns. Pierce isn't the type of receiver to eat up defenses with volume, but explosiveness instead. I'll take a prediction of three catches for 98 receiving yards and a touchdown for an average of 32.7 per haul for the former Cincinnati Bearcat.

Jonathan Taylor Sets NFL Single-Game Rushing Yards Record

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (all-white uniform) celebrates with fans after winning at home.
Dec 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates as he leaves the field after winning a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/USA Today Network via Imagn Images / Grace Hollars/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Colts running back Taylor destroyed the Tennessee Titans last week, erupting for 218 rushing yards on 29 carries (7.5 average) and three touchdowns. However, the Colts also used fellow backs Trey Sermon (eight carries) and Tyler Goodson (four carries) to complement Taylor and give him breaks. Now, Taylor faces the second-worst rushing defense in the NFL (142.6 rushing yards allowed per game).

It won't be easy, but this is the perfect matchup on paper for Taylor to upend Adrian Peterson's single-game rushing yards record of 296 (Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers, 11/4/2007).

Taylor had long runs of 70 and 65 yards, accumulating a whopping 135 of Taylor's 218 total on two carries. Taylor has the individual talent, offensive line, and matchup to do it. The only question is, will Indy let up to preserve Taylor if the game gets out of hand? Here's to hoping that Shane Steichen allows the former Wisconsin Badger to make history if it's presented.

Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.

Published
Drake Wally
DRAKE WALLY

Drake Wally covers the Indianapolis Colts at Horseshoe Huddle and co-hosts the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast.  

Home/News