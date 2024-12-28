3 Bold Colts Predictions for Giants Clash
The Indianapolis Colts will face the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, hoping to avoid a trap game against the NFL's worst squad. While the Colts need a lot to go their way to make the playoffs, they must focus on the task at hand: defeating Brian Daboll's troops on the road.
With a cross-conference matchup ahead, Indianapolis has plenty of ways to win this one, and predictions must be made. Here are three of the wildest, yet realistic ones.
Colts Defense Pitches a Shutout
This prediction is less about Indy's defensive capabilities to pitch a shutout and more about how awful the Giants' offense is. While they haven't been shut out in 2024, they've been close many times, scoring 10 or fewer points on five occasions. Given how the Colts' defense has forced six interceptions over the last two games (Nick Cross - 1, Zaire Franklin - 1, Samuel Womack III - 2, Kenny Moore II - 2), this plays well into the projection.
Giants quarterback Drew Lock has been non-existent with efficiency, posting an ugly stat line of 68/129 passes completed (52.7%) for 624 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. Gus Bradley's scheme is the one catalyst for ruining this prediction, given how conservative it turns when Indy has an immense lead, but New York is at different levels of hapless.
This Giants team isn't scaring anyone offensively and hasn't even with weapons like Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. The Colts can't overlook this team, but the Giants are essentially playing for the first overall pick in the draft. Don't be shocked if Indianapolis plays their best defensive game of the season; leading directly to zero points allowed.
Alec Pierce Has a 30 Yards Per Catch Average
Colts' wide receiver Alec Pierce cleared concussion protocol and will play against the Giants. While the Giants are statistically good against the pass (seventh - 200.5 yards allowed per game), Pierce is one of the best in the league at catching the vertical pass deep down the field. The Colts will undoubtedly use Jonathan Taylor frequently, but it will set up big plays for Pierce in his return.
Pierce has 645 receiving yards on only 29 catches for a league-best average of 22.2 yards per reception; he's also tossed in five touchdowns. Pierce isn't the type of receiver to eat up defenses with volume, but explosiveness instead. I'll take a prediction of three catches for 98 receiving yards and a touchdown for an average of 32.7 per haul for the former Cincinnati Bearcat.
Jonathan Taylor Sets NFL Single-Game Rushing Yards Record
Colts running back Taylor destroyed the Tennessee Titans last week, erupting for 218 rushing yards on 29 carries (7.5 average) and three touchdowns. However, the Colts also used fellow backs Trey Sermon (eight carries) and Tyler Goodson (four carries) to complement Taylor and give him breaks. Now, Taylor faces the second-worst rushing defense in the NFL (142.6 rushing yards allowed per game).
It won't be easy, but this is the perfect matchup on paper for Taylor to upend Adrian Peterson's single-game rushing yards record of 296 (Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers, 11/4/2007).
Taylor had long runs of 70 and 65 yards, accumulating a whopping 135 of Taylor's 218 total on two carries. Taylor has the individual talent, offensive line, and matchup to do it. The only question is, will Indy let up to preserve Taylor if the game gets out of hand? Here's to hoping that Shane Steichen allows the former Wisconsin Badger to make history if it's presented.
