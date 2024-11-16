Colts Bold Predictions for Jets
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6) are heading to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets (3-7) while riding an undesirable three-game losing streak. While the team has turned back to Anthony Richardson at quarterback, the goal remains: make the playoffs. For that to become a reality, Indy must take this game on the road in week 11 against Aaron Rodgers and the struggling Jets.
With this face-off on the top of the mind, here are three bold predictions for the Colts on Sunday afternoon.
Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor Will Have 200+ Rushing Yards
The Jets boast a strong pass defense but have struggled badly against opposing ground attacks (25th in the NFL - 134.0 yards allowed per game). While Indianapolis is injured a bit up front with Bernhard Raimann being ruled out with a knee injury, the Colts still have a serious threat with Richardson and Jonathan Taylor as a QB-RB duo.
If Indianapolis wants to make life easy on Richardson in his first return from being benched two weeks ago, they must run the football effectively. This will help set up Shane Steichen's offense, jarring loose players like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce from aggressive Jets coverage.
Given how bad the Jets' defense has been at tackling and how Indy must operate offensively to win, the Colts should have a big game on the ground from both Richardson and Taylor. I predict Richardson concludes with 11 carries for 64 rushing yards (5.8 average) and a rushing touchdown. Taylor will flourish with 24 carries for 149 rushing yards (6.3 average), a long of 50+ yards, and 2 rushing scores. If this comes true, Indianapolis should secure a victory.
Breece Hall Will Be Contained, Davante Adams Will Shine
Indy hasn't had the most reliable run defense, ranking 29th in the league in rush yards allowed per game (148.3). However, the Jets haven't been able to generate much momentum with the Breece Hall. Through 10 games Hall has amassed 554 rushing yards on 136 attempts for an average of 4.1 per tote and 4 total touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 receiving). As a team, the Jets rank 30th in the NFL averaging just 86.8 rushing yards per contest. Colts' defensive tackles Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner are in line for a big performance against Hall and Braelon Allen. I project that Indy will allow only 75 rushing yards on the day. As for the passing game, that's a different story.
The Jets do have wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams at the disposal of Rodgers. Through 2024 Wilson has 65 catches on 100 targets for 704 receiving yards (10.8 average), and 5 scores. As for Adams, he hasn't fared as efficiently since coming to New York via trade (Las Vegas Raiders), hauling in 20 of 39 targets for 206 receiving yards and a touchdown. While Wilson is a threat, Adams needs to be monitored more heavily by Indy's secondary.
Backtrack to last season when the Colts faced the Raiders with Adams on the field. The veteran torched Jaylon Jones and Indianapolis' defense despite losing for 13 catches, 126 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns. Sadly, despite the Colts playing better-than-expected defense in recent weeks, I foresee Adams connecting often with Rodgers. I project Adams to finish with 11 catches (14 targets), 106 receiving yards (9.6 average), and a touchdown.
Alec Pierce Will Have Massive Performance
Colts' receiver Pierce hasn't had a 100+ yard receiving performance since week five against the Jacksonville Jaguars (134). However, while the Jets feature fantastic secondary talents like cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, having Richardson in the lineup always gives Pierce a chance to have a huge day against any opposition. In my opinion, that happens against the Jets.
It's fair to assume that Josh Downs might also get targeted plenty given Gardner and Reed primarily play outside corner, but Pierce will be a difficult task for any Jets defensive back. The best way to negate a corner like Gardner is with physicality and vertical chances, both of which Pierce will deal out on Sunday. I project Pierce to haul in 4 catches for 105 yards (26.2 average) and a touchdown. While the Colts must lean into the ground game and keep Richardson's pass attempts on the lower side, predicting the second-year QB connects on around 14 passes, it's not ridiculous to believe Pierce to have a grand showing.
