Colts’ Braden Smith Dishes Update Following Surgery
The 2024 NFL kickoff is inching closer everyday, and the Indianapolis Colts are preparing for a bounce-back season after missing the playoffs the previous year.
Each workout seems to bring some positive news for an Indy team that missed out on some key players last season. One of those difference makers is offensive tackle Braden Smith, who missed out on seven starts in 2023.
Smith, 28, is entering his seventh year in the league. The lifelong Colt suffered from a knee injury last season but is trending upwards so far this spring. "I feel like I'm in a pretty good spot," Smith said. "[My] strength's coming back, just making sure I can get to the season healthy and make sure we're being smart with things."
Sitting at right tackle, Smith allowed zero sacks through ten games last season despite not playing at 100 percent. A lingering left knee injury derailed a strong season, though Smith has reported that he is "in a better spot than last year."
To show how big of an impact Smith has on the Colts' O-Line, you simply have to look at the numbers. In the nine games he played the most, Indy allowed just 15 sacks. In the eight games he mostly missed, the team allowed 26 sacks. It'll be important to provide second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson some elite protection as the Colts' QB1 looks to lead his team to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
Braden is important to our football team, and when he doesn't play, it hurts us. He's an important piece.- Colts general manager Chris Ballard
With OTA offseason workouts just around the corner, Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen should get a good look at their near-healthy roster before the season starts.
