Colts' Braden Smith 'In a Spectacular Place' Heading into Season
Less than a year ago, there were real concerns that Braden Smith would never step foot on a football field again.
The Indianapolis Colts' offensive tackle missed the final five games of the 2024 season due to a severe battle with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) that forced him to spend 48 days in a treatment facility. Smith underwent a series of treatments that included the use of a psychedelic drug in his fight to become himself again.
His condition caused Smith to contemplate retirement last season, as he was unable to see a light at the end of the tunnel. Smith detailed the personal hell he had gone through to the IndyStar in the spring.
“I was physically present, but I was nowhere to be found,” Smith told Joel Erickson of the IndyStar. “I did not care about playing football. I didn’t care about hanging out with my family, with my wife, with my newborn son. … I (felt like) was a month away from putting a bullet through my brain.”
Smith was diagnosed with religious scrupulosity, a form of OCD where individuals are overly concerned that something they thought or did might be a sin or other violation of their religion. At his worst, Smith would find himself doing compulsions for 3-5 hours daily. His only way to escape the intrusive thoughts was by sleeping.
However, Smith did find the light at the end of the tunnel. The treatment and continued therapy have done wonders for Smith, who feels like he now has his OCD under control and has been able to create new habits to sustain his progress. And finally, Smith feels like himself on the football field again.
"I have been talking to my wife, talking to the other guys, but this is probably the best I’ve felt in a really long time," Smith admitted on Monday. "Obviously, the last couple years physically has been a little bit rough, and last year was very rough mentally. It’s kind of nice just to see everything kind of come together, and now I can just go play football and just have fun.
“I am in a spectacular place honestly.”
Smith's journey to overcome his personal struggles is a testament to not only the type of person he is but also those around him who provided support. Smith has been very forthcoming that he would not have been able to do this alone. His wife, family, and the Colts organization all played a role in uplifting Smith in his battle.
It was a team effort by Smith and everyone in his life. It took Smith's determination, a loving wife who pushed for Smith to get the help he needed, and an employer who places the utmost importance on mental health to break up the dark cloud hanging over Smith's head. Without everyone's support, Smith may have never made it to the stable place he is today.
"I’ve learned a lot over – really the last year, I learned a lot about myself," Smith elaborated. "I learned different tools and strategies. I just got a great support system here and at home. Obviously, I tried some different things and found out what worked for me and I’m just continuing on, working on my mental health, working on my physical health and just taking it day-by-day.”
When Smith informed the Colts about his struggle, the team provided whatever support was needed in his battle. Now back on the field, head coach Shane Steichen expressed how thankful they are to have Smith back to himself and on the field.
"(Smith) had a chance to talk to the o-line and just explain it (last season), and those guys, everyone had their back, the whole team had his back through the whole thing," Steichen revealed. "To have him back out here, what he went through, is great. Obviously, the support from the organization, the teammates, just shows that the family that we got here. So, it was really good.”
When Smith decided he wanted to play football again, he made it clear it would only be for Indy. The Colts brought back Smith on a reduced salary this season, with the two sides agreeing on a restructured contract from $16.75 million to $8 million. Smith has the chance to improve that number to $11 million with incentives.
Having Smith back and ready to go is great news for the Colts. Outside of Quenton Nelson, Smith has largely been the best offensive lineman on the roster since both were drafted in 2018. While Smith has been banged up physically in recent years, it is hard to argue his impact for the team when healthy.
Smith's impact could be felt more than ever this season. The Colts will have two new starters on the offensive line at center and right guard. Matt Goncalves is taking over at right guard for the departed Will Fries, while one of Tanor Bortolini and Danny Pinter will try to fill the shoes of long-time center Ryan Kelly.
With a changing of the guard at multiple positions up front, the Colts will need to rely on Smith for stability. If he can stay healthy and avoid the nagging injuries that have plagued him the last few seasons, the Colts have little doubt that Smith can still play like a top right tackle in the league.
While still only 29, it remains to be seen whether or not this will be Smith's last year with the Colts. Regardless, Smith is focused on the here and now. He has his life back, his family back, and a plethora of teammates ready to watch him dominate on the field once again.
“I just have a greater appreciation for things now," Smith explained. "Even physically and mentally, like you take things for granted until those parts are kind of taken away from you and you don’t realize how good you had it. And now, I just have that greater appreciation just to be able to come out and play football, hang out with the guys, and every day is awesome.”
