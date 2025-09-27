Colts Bring Up Fresh Name for Key Role vs. Rams
The Indianapolis Colts elevated cornerback Mike Hilton and guard Josh Sills to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Hilton signed with the Colts earlier this week after news broke that nickel corner Kenny Moore II is expected to miss the next couple of weeks due to an Achilles injury. Moore suffered the injury against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday in the fourth quarter, just hours after he returned an interception for a touchdown to open the scoring.
Hilton spent four years with current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo while the two were with the Cincinnati Bengals. Anarumo hosted Hilton for a workout in Indianapolis a month ago, but the team waited to sign him until injuries depleted the secondary.
Sills is being called up after the team ruled out starting right guard Matt Goncavles due to a toe injury. Goncalves did participate in practice all week, leading to backup guard Dalton Tucker earning the nod from head coach Shane Steichen.
Goncalves has been one of the best linemen in the NFL through three weeks, allowing only two pressures on quarterback Daniel Jones. Tucker will have his hands full with an elite Rams defensive line, but Sills will be a safety net in case anything goes south.
Sills played in all 17 games for the Colts in 2023, but did not appear at all in 2024. He was claimed off the waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles in late August, and has spent the start of the season on the practice squad.
Looking back at the secondary, the Colts have dealt with multiple unfortunate injuries. Jaylon Jones went down with a re-aggravated hamstring issue in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, and he was later placed on IR before taking on the Denver Broncos.
Rookie cornerback Justin Walley tore his ACL in training camp, which had already had the Colts' secondary in need of help. Indy brought in Xavien Howard and Mekhi Blackmon to assist, meaning Hilton is just the newest addition to provide some depth.
The offensive line, on the other hand, had been quite healthy until Goncalves went down. Sills' past experience in Shane Steichen's offense means he's a great safety net, and the Colts can turn to him if needed.