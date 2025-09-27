Shane Steichen Reveals What Colts Must Do to Stop Matthew Stafford
There are few teams in the NFL with the momentum of the Indianapolis Colts, who are 3-0 for the first time since 2009 when the offense was led by the great Peyton Manning.
Now, it's all about Daniel Jones and his surge as one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL. While everyone will have eyes on Indy's offense against the Los Angeles Rams, it's Lou Anarumo's defense that will have its hands full with future Hall of Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Indy head coach Shane Steichen was specifically asked about the pass-rush and what must be done to slow down the calculated gunslinger Stafford. Here's what the offensive mastermind had to say.
“Obviously it is – I think it's vital every week, the pass rush. But obviously a quarterback like (Matthew) Stafford, who gets the ball of his hands quick. We’ve got to be very disciplined on our rush lanes and collapsing that pocket as best we can on a guy like him.”
Indy's defensive front will face a struggling Rams offensive line, but Stafford is a genius at getting the football out of his hands quickly to weapons like Puca Nakua, Davante Adams, and Tyler Higbee.
Currently, the Colts have a team total of 48 pressures (led by Samson Ebukam - 9) and seven sacks. However, the sacks all came against the lowly Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, who are both 0-3.
As for the pressures, Indy only logged five against the tougher Denver Broncos and Bo Nix, meaning the other 43 were against winless squads. It's simple, Tua Tagovailoa and Cam Ward are no Stafford.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indy must be better up front defensively to stop a great QB like Stafford. As indicated by Indy's fourth-worst Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade of 62.1, things haven't been too great in the Colts' defensive trenches.
Stafford sits at 63/95 passes completed for 739 passing yards, five touchdowns to two interceptions. Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and if the Colts present him with the type of pass-rush they've shown through the first three weeks, it'll be a long game for the defensive coverage.
Luckily, Stafford isn't known for his mobility, so if the Colts can get a good push in the middle from DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, it will help the cause to put pressure on the former Super Bowl champion.
Indianapolis may have defeated the likes of the Broncos, but the Rams are in many ways a tougher test. It will take a complete team effort and a better performance from the defensive line to get the victory on the road tomorrow.