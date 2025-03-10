Colts' Opponent Revealed for 2025 International Game in Germany
The Indianapolis Colts are slated as the home team for a 2025 regular season game set to take place in Berlin, Germany.
The Colts were named the host back in January, but their opponent has finally been revealed. Indy will reportedly take on the Denver Broncos in Germany this season, per NFL insider Benjamin Allbright.
The two teams faced off in 2024 in a playoff-deciding matchup that saw the Broncos stomp the Colts. Indy lost 31-13 in a blowout that included Jonathan Taylor's infamous dropped touchdown and a horrible trick play that resulted in a touchdown for Nik Bonitto.
The Colts played in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2023 against the New England Patriots in a disgusting 10-6 win. Indy will have the chance to continue their undefeated streak in Germany at the Olympiastadion Berlin.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Per the Colts: "Olympiastadion Berlin has a storied history with American football. From 1990 to 1994, the stadium hosted four NFL exhibition games. The 2025 Colts game will mark the first-ever regular-season NFL game at this historic venue. Built for the 1936 Summer Olympics, the stadium is renowned for the legendary performance of American track star Jesse Owens, making it an iconic location for another monumental sporting event."
The date of the Berlin matchup is still unknown. The Colts will use one of their nine home games to host internationally, meaning there will be just eight home games at Lucas Oil Stadium next season.
Keep an eye for the full schedule release to know when the Colts will face off against the Broncos and other teams next season.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.