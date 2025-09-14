Colts' Cam Bynum Heralds Lou Anarumo's Complexity
The Indianapolis Colts decided to elevate the safety position by signing Cam Bynum during the offseason to a four-year, $60 million contract.
The safety already made a statement in his first game as a Colt, snagging a pick and generating buzz with a hilarious celebration to follow.
On an episode of Up and Adams, Bynum was asked about his new defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, and the impact he had on the Miami Dolphins offense in week one, where the defense forced three turnovers.
Bynum was all smiles, talking about being a piece of what can become a difficult defense to handle with so much talent and an ever-revolving scheme.
"He's seeing it as a chess match against the opposing coach. The way that he's sending blitzes, really, just versatile. Everything that he did, especially this game, my first time being in a game that he's called, I got to understand him more as a person more this time."
Anarumo's defensive statistics were unique. The team logged three sacks, but two came from the defensive secondary (Nick Cross and Kenny Moore II) with one leading to a forced fumble.
Next, Bynum discussed Anarumo's approach in Week 1 that assisted in a 25-point victory.
"Just seeing how he's mixing things up, his mindset, he was more aggressive than I thought he would be. But also, in times where it was smart to not be aggressive, he was smart enough to back off and take his foot off the gas a little."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indy finished with 12 total QB pressures against Miami, with Samson Ebukam leading the way (four). Anarumo brought exotic looks while rotating the approach.
The consistently changing looks and unorthodox game plan from Anarumo befuddled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Bynum mentioned that subject in detail.
"The quarterback had no clue where the pressures were coming from just because we were mixing things up every single series."
Anarumo has fooled the best in the NFL (Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson), so given how much talent he has on his side of the football with Indy, the sky is the limit for what the well-respected coordinator can accomplish.
The Colts might have destroyed the Dolphins, but that team seems like one on the edge of disaster, but in the midst of dysfunction. Indy faces the Denver Broncos today at Lucas Oil Stadium, a much tougher test for this defense against Sean Payton.
Given how knowledgeable Anarumo and Payton are with their craft, it will be great to watch this battle of fantastic minds in the quest for a 2-0 record.