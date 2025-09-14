3 Bold Colts Predictions in AFC Showdown with Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts get a second opportunity to defend their home turf this season as they prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup.
The eventual winner will take the lead in the all-time series, earning the official Peyton Manning ownership rights along with it. That's a joke, because we all know Peyton's a Colt.
Anyways, the importance of an opportunity to start 2-0 for the first time since 2009 cannot be overstated. Even though the Broncos took down the Colts last season, Indianapolis had put itself in the right position to win until an unfortunate Jonathan Taylor error flipped all the momentum.
Through these bold predictions, the Colts could secure victory on Sunday afternoon.
Jonathan Taylor Runs for 150+ Yards and a Touchdown
The Colts need to rely on Taylor against an aggressive Denver defense. With Pat Surtain II leading the Broncos' secondary, it's dangerous to throw the ball anywhere. Keeping the rock in Taylor's hands while winning the line of scrimmage battle would be a simple way to win.
Last year, in an 18-point loss, Taylor managed to rack up 107 yards on 22 carries. He could easily replicate that success at Lucas Oil Stadium, especially if the guys up front can create a few gaps.
In Week 1, Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard racked up 89 scrimmage yards on 19 touches. What makes that impressive is that Denver was undoubtedly game planning for exactly that from the Titans' offense, and Pollard still had moderate success. If Taylor can break loose a couple of times, the Colts could chew clock and win a gritty game.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Shane Steichen Calls Another Trick Play - But it Pays Off
This would probably be an unnecessary risk, but head coach Shane Steichen has a chance to redeem himself after last year's double pass fiasco, which led to Nik Bonitto scoring six for the Broncos.
The Colts were down four points, and Steichen decided to call a double-pass involving wide receiver AD Mitchell, who threw it across the field to Anthony Richardson on 2nd-and-7. The pass never reached its intended destination, but something tells me Steichen wants to see one go through.
A successful trick play could deplete Denver's morale and give some confidence to Steichen's offense— a bold, yet rewarding move.
Bo Nix Turns the Ball Over Twice to Anarumo's Defense
According to cornerback Xavien Howard, the Colts caused Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to go into "panic mode" last week. Indianapolis needs to do the same to Bo Nix.
Nix threw two interceptions at home last week, showing clear moments of weakness. Indianapolis must take advantage of every poor decision from Nix, but to make him make poor decisions, the pass rush needs to get there.
Causing a forced fumble and one silly interception would save some points and set the Colts up with advantageous field position. Indianapolis can easily cause chaos with Anarumo's tricky scheme, but they'll need some extra effort to get their hands on the football.