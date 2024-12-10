Colts’ Unofficial Depth Chart Remains Unchanged for Broncos Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts have put out their unofficial depth chart for their Week 15 matchup with the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
Against the New England Patriots, Danny Pinter started at center for Tanor Bortolini (concussion), Mark Glowinski started over Dalton Tucker, and Matt Goncalves started at right tackle instead of Braden Smith. This was due to Glowinski being called up from the practice squad for the tilt with New England, then some depth chart gymnastics were dealt for a final offensive line.
Team captain Ryan Kelly has a shot at returning from injured reserve, which would catapult him back into the starting lineup in time for the Broncos. Wide receiver Josh Downs also showed up on the unofficial depth chart; if the former North Carolina Tarheel can return from his shoulder injury it will be music to the ears of quarterback Anthony Richardson and head coach Shane Steichen.
The Colts face a tough task ahead on the road against Denver. The Broncos are 8-5 and possess a defense that leads the NFL in sacks (47), so Richardson and the offense must be on point. As for the defense, Gus Bradley's troops can't surrender over 200 rushing yards and 400 all-purpose to keep playoff hopes alive. We'll see what happens in Week 15 with Indy's season on the line.
