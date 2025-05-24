Colts’ Buckner Recognized Among NFL’s Elite Veterans
Over five years ago, the Indianapolis Colts traded for star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2020 NFL draft. Since then, Buckner's been a role model and a leader on the defensive front for Indianapolis.
In his five seasons with the Colts, Buckner has totaled 342 total tackles, 39 sacks, and six forced fumbles. On top of elite production, Buckner has held the Colts' defense responsible for poor performances throughout the years.
As a stand-up guy and veteran lineman, Buckner earned himself a spot on Pro Football Focus' list of the top 30 players in the league over the age of 30.
"Buckner continued to anchor the Colts’ interior defense in 2024," PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman wrote. "Despite missing five games due to injury, he posted an 81.9 PFF grade, the second-highest of his career. It marked his third straight season with a grade above 81.8, showing little sign of decline heading into his age-31 campaign."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As Wasserman mentioned, Buckner isn't slowing down anytime soon. Even though he missed five games in 2024, Buckner still managed to record 6.5 sacks and 61 total tackles. Those five games he missed were his first time missing action in over three years.
Buckner has been the anchor for the Colts over the years and has solidified the interior defensive line alongside Grover Stewart. In addition to relentlessly pursuing the quarterback with no remorse, Buckner and Stewart are two of the best run defenders in football.
In 2024, Buckner earned a 73.9 run defense grade from PFF, while Stewart received a 78.7 run defense grade. Both were in the top 11 defensive linemen in the league out of 219 eligible players.
The Colts need another season of reliable defense from both Buckner and Stewart, otherwise, it could all fall apart for Lou Anarumo's squad. After a disappointing season from the team as a whole, Buckner and Stewart have to be tone-setters early.