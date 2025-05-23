Colts' Stars Best Trio on Team
The Indianapolis Colts might have had a rough 2024 (8-9 finish without a playoff spot), but there is enough talent on Shane Steichen's squad to establish more wins and better success.
Every team has its top players, and for the Colts, Pro Football Focus and Trevor Sikkema have a trio of well-known names. As for Indy, offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann, guard Quenton Nelson, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner lead the charge as the most talented players on the squad.
Starting with Raimann, the former Central Michigan Chippewa had his best season, notching a great PFF offensive grade of 85.1 and pass-blocking mark of 82.0. Raimann was also a boulder in the running game, putting up an 80.7 (10th out of 140 eligible tackles).
Raimann has earned an extension before he hits the free agency market in 2026.
Next is the pinnacle of guards, the seven-time Pro Bowler Nelson. Nelson isn't 30 years old and has a Pro Bowl in every year he's played in the NFL. He also continued dominance in 2024, as indicated by his PFF grades, which each put him in the top-10 of eligible players at his position.
Nelson finished with 81.3 overall, 79.7 pass-blocking, and 81.7 run-blocking. Nelson is on a Hall of Fame trajectory and has shown no signs of slowing down.
Lastly, Buckner has been the staple of Indianapolis' defense since he was acquired via trade in 2020. Buckner missed five games due to injury in 2024 but still finished strong with 35 QB pressures, 6.5 sacks, and 61 tackles (eight for loss).
Buckner is always on track to be one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL as a former three-time Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro, and he'll do whatever is possible to avoid any injury setbacks to hit 17 games and maximize his season.
The Colts will need Raimann, Nelson, and Buckner to be at their best or better to ensure the best result for the 2025 campaign. All eyes will be on Anthony Richardson, but players like this talented trio will help him on both sides of the ball.
New linemen like center Tanor Bortolini and guard Matt Goncalves will have a chance to play with and learn from Raimann and Nelson. Defensively, a new draft name like Tim Smith (190th overall) can learn an immense amount from Buckner.
Raimann, Nelson, and Buckner's value can't be overstated, as the on-field prowess is obvious, but they can help develop the younger names in or around their position groups. Expect these three to continue to be key focal points for Indy's upcoming 2025 campaign, where everything is on the line for Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen.
