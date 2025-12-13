This week has been one of the more memorable ones in recent Indianapolis Colts history, and they have a chance to cap it all off with a win against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The Colts are heavy underdogs, and understandably so. Indy is expected to trot out 44-year-old Philip Rivers as the starting quarterback in one of the most hostile environments in all of football. To top it all off, the Colts are already on a three-game losing streak.

That being said, the NFL is unpredictable. Anything can happen, and if any of these bold predictions come true, the Colts' path to victory might get a little easier.

1. Philip Rivers connects with Tyler Warren for a TD

In Uncle Phil's first 16 years, one of his favorite targets was San Diego Chargers legend Antonio Gates. Over Gates' 16-year career, the 6-foot-4 monster hauled in 955 receptions for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns.

Rivers loves his tight ends, which makes me think that Tyler Warren will be one of his favorite targets this weekend. Even if he's not throwing the ball a ton, I could easily see Steichen pulling some play-action tricks in the red zone to get Warren some targets.

The teams that have beaten the Seahawks this season have found their tight ends in the end zone. George Kittle, Jake Tonges, and Colby Parkinson make up three of the five tight ends with a touchdown against Seattle this season.

2. Colts hold Seahawks RBs to under 100 yards

The Colts will be without DeForest Buckner (neck) once again, but they still have some great run stoppers up front.

Last weekend, the Jaguars' running backs combined for 22 carries for 79 yards. The weekend before that, the Colts held Woody Marks and Nick Chubb to 28 carries for 98 yards.

If the Seahawks are going to target the interior defensive line, the Colts' defense will need to stop the run to get Sam Darnold's unit off the field. Seattle currently ranks 18th with 117.8 rushing yards per game, and Indianapolis ranks 6th with 98.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Seahawks usually split carries between Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III to keep fresh legs in the backfield, and the two backs are combining for just over 4 yards per carry this season.

3. Colts RBs combine for most rushes this season

With Rivers under center, the Colts will be extremely limited in the passing game. Sure, he still has an arm, but the Colts will need to rely on the legs of Jonathan Taylor to do the heavy lifting.

Taylor has had 21 carries in each of the last two games, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him hit 30 against Seattle.

Despite the Seahawks fielding one of the best run defenses in all of football, Indy has no other option but to hope their star player can break away for a few long ones on Sunday.

