Colts' Cam Bynum Gets Honest on Defense After Packers Loss
The Indianapolis Colts fell in their second of three preseason outings on Saturday, as they came up short, 19-23, dropping to 0-2 in their exhibition contests ahead of next month's regular season.
Yet, in the midst of the Colts' loss, it was still a productive outing to get a glimpse of what this team may have in store for the campaign ahead, notably on the defensive end led by first-year defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
And in the eyes of Colts' safety and offseason addition Cam Bynum, even while suffering from the preseason loss, there's still one big takeaway he was able to gather.
“There are a lot of things to get better at– win or loss," Bynum said of his biggest takeaway after the game. "Preseason, the biggest thing you have to do is figure out how to get better every single game, every single practice, because technically, we’re still in training camp. There’s a lot more growth to happen and a lot more things that we can do leading up to Week 1.”
The Colts held down the Packers' passing game relatively well by holding them to less than 200 yards through the air, and even forced a fumble in the process, thanks to linebacker Austin Ajiake. Green Bay's ground game would be what led the way to a winning effort, as they logged over 150 rushing yards with eight total players recording carries, the most impressive being Israel Abanikanda, who had 12 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown.
In all, not a bad performance, but clearly, leaves room for improvement.
Bynum still seemingly loves where the unit is as a whole though, and especially so with this new and improved defensive group and scheme that they've showcased in their two previous joint practices.
"I love where we are as a defense, especially in these joint practices, being able to get work against other teams and see where we really stack up," Bynum said. "Because it’s one thing to go against our own team that we see every single day, but to go out in a joint practice against the Ravens and go against Green Bay – two really good playoff teams – it’s been fun to be able to go against them. I think just the way our training camp was set up, it set us up really well to where now, even though it’s our first year in the scheme, it feels like we’ve been in it for a while, and I think the chemistry is there too.”
Bynum signed with the Colts from the Minnesota Vikings this offseason for what was a four-year, $60 million contract, beefing up this secondary upon Anarumo's addition to the coaching staff. Even before taking the field for Week 1, though, it's clear Bynum has grown comfortable in both a fresh scheme and a new locker room, and is ready to keep the wheels turning to get even better.
When it comes to ways that Bynum can see this group getting even more effective ahead of next year, it centers upon this Colts defense, in both the front seven and secondary, to be on the same wavelength as a collective.
“I think everybody being on the same page at all times, no matter who is in there. That’s one thing about preseason – you’re playing with so many different people, so everybody needs to be able to communicate as if we’ve been able to talk the whole time," Bynum said. "Because if everybody’s communicating and knows your job, there’s really not going to be any leak and any small mistakes going on because everybody is doing their one out of 11.”
The Colts will have one more chance to capture a win in their preseason slate next weekend, facing against the Cincinnati Bengals before the real action of the regular season gets kicked off in September.