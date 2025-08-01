Colts Camp Diary, Day 7: Quarterbacks Put On a Show Under the Lights
On Thursday night, the Indianapolis Colts had what could be viewed as their dress rehearsal ahead of next week's joint practice and preseason kickoff with the Baltimore Ravens.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen thought up an evening that would give the fans and the team a high school, Friday night lights vibe to it, and it did not disappoint. The very first Colts night practice at Grand Park concluded with fireworks and a drone light show that included a tribute to late owner Jim Irsay.
Here's how practice No. 7 went.
TEAM
--On Thursday, the Colts signed free-agent cornerbacks Tre Herndon and Duke Shelley, while placing cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) on Injured Reserve and releasing tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. The Colts needed depth at cornerback with injuries to JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones, who are both dealing with hamstring injuries, as of this week. After practice, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Jones' injury is a little more serious than Brents'.
--Linebacker Zaire Franklin (ankle) remains out as he recovers from offseason surgery. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot), cornerback Charvarius Ward (rest), and running back Salvon Ahmed (back) all missed Thursday's practice. Linebacker Cameron McGrone (quad) returned after missing Tuesday's practice. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. left Tuesday's practice early with a groin injury, but practiced on Thursday night.
OFFENSE
--Quarterback Daniel Jones received the first-team reps during the first half of practice, as he and Anthony Richardson switched from first to second-team in the back half. Jones had his most productive day of camp, distributing the ball accurately all over the field, going 20-of-25 passing (80.0%), with a red zone touchdown to tight end Will Mallory. Jones' passes were completed to wide receiver Josh Downs (3), Pittman (3), tight end Tyler Warren (3), wide receiver AD Mitchell (3), running back Khalil Herbert (2), Mallory (2), wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (2), running back Jonathan Taylor, and tight end Drew Ogletree. Jones suffered a drop each by Taylor and Ogletree. Arguably, Jones' best throw of the day was on a 20-yard corner route to Mallory near the left sideline that Jones placed perfectly over the defender in coverage.
--Richardson received the first-team reps during the second half of practice and had what could be considered the best open practice of his career, as he attacked every area of the field from every depth, and did it with poise, precision, and touch. He went 14-of-18 passing (77.8%), with a long touchdown to wide receiver Ashton Dulin of about 35 yards down the right sideline, and a red zone touchdown to Mallory. Richardson's completions went to Dulin (5), Downs (4), Mitchell (2), tight end Jelani Woods, Ogletree, and Mallory. One of Richardson's best throws was actually dropped by Ogletree on what would've been a gain of roughly 20 yards. Ogletree was trending toward the sideline as Richardson placed the ball just over the defender's grasp, but it hit Ogletree's chest and bounced off. Richardson hadn't been testing deep much through camp to this point, but had three true downfield shots of at least 35 to 40-plus yards, and they looked really good. About the only thing that wasn't clicking for Richardson was a pair of downfield shots for wide receiver Alec Pierce.
--Warren had the catch of the summer so far, as he ran up the left seam and leaped up for a Jones pass behind linebacker Jaylon Carlies in coverage, batting it with his left hand, and again with both hands before pulling it in officially, as he fell to the ground. The play went for about 20 yards.
--Mitchell continued stacking days, as he's had three high-quality practices in a row, culminating in perhaps the best of his career so far on Thursday. He caught a couple of routine passes during 11-on-11s but also two 40-plus-yard bombs, one each from Jones and Richardson. Mitchell has made plenty of big plays before during training camp practices over the last two years, but they're rarely during the 11-on-11s like they were on Thursday night. Both catches set up touchdown throws on the next play. He's a guy who needs to experience more and more positive things on the field before the light truly flips on, and he's on his way there.
--It was a productive day on the ground for the running backs, as each of Taylor, DJ Giddens, and Tyler Goodson shifted their way for what looked like legitimately big gains around the outside. Herbert got plenty of work as well.
DEFENSE
--The Colts' pass rush will be very reliant on defensive end Laiatu Latu taking a big step forward, and he looked the part on Thursday. He had three legitimate sacks where the coaches then blew the play dead, displaying impressive burst and bend around the edge. One sack was against Jones, and the other two on Richardson (including one stripped ball), and Latu was primarily matched up against right tackle Braden Smith.
--Along with Latu having a standout day, defensive ends Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis, and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (who filled in for Buckner) had some hurries against the quarterbacks that blurred the lines of sack or hurry. Defensive end Durell Nchami had a sack on quarterback Riley Leonard with the third-team defense. Lewis and rookie defensive tackle Tim Smith also had batted passes at the line of scrimmage.
--Rookie cornerback Justin Walley has received first-team reps every day as is, but he especially has to step up now in the absence of Brents and Jones, and also with Ward resting on Thursday. He had a solid day, coming up with a near-interception against Richardson and Pierce on one of Richardson's rare incompletions on the evening.
SPECIAL TEAMS
--We might be seeing some separation in the kicking competition, as Spencer Shrader went 5-of-6 on field goals (83.3%), with makes from 30, 35, 40, 41, and 50, and missed one 44-yard doink off the right upright. Undrafted rookie Maddux Trujillo, meanwhile, went 3-of-6 (50.0%), with makes from 30, 41, and 44, and misses from 35 (wide left), 40 (wide right), and 50 (wide right). This is at least the second day that Shrader has converted more kicks.