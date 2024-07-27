Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 2: Anthony Richardson Opens the Field
Saturday brought Day 2 of Indianapolis Colts training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus, and both sides of the ball turned things up a notch. The offense opened up the playbook while the defensive front attacked relentlessly and came up with plenty of successes.
Horseshoe Huddle's Jake Arthur and Andrew Moore were in attendance for Day 2 and now tell you how it all went down.
TEAM
— Right tackle Braden Smith (knee) remained out for the second consecutive practice. He wasn't placed on any injured lists to start camp, so it shouldn't be much longer until he's worked into the lineup. Backup quarterback Joe Flacco wasn't at practice today, but Joel Erickson of The Indy Star reported that Flacco is attending the funeral for his former teammate Jacoby Jones. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (Active/Non-Football Ilness, high blood pressure) and cornerback Chris Lammons (Active/Physically Unable to Perform, ankle) remain out.
— The live 11-on-11 and 7-on 7 team drills focused on first and second downs as well as the run game and RPOs.
OFFENSE
— It was not a banner day for the offensive line in terms of playing mistake-free football. There was at least one pre-snap penalty that caused center Ryan Kelly to spike the ball in frustration, a couple of poor snaps throughout the first, second, and third teams, and the allowance of overall dominance from the defensive line.
— After completing all but one pass and throwing three scores in the red zone on Day 1 of practice, quarterback Anthony Richardson had another solid day on Day 2, which included opening up the downfield passing attack. He finished 4-of-4 passing throughout three sessions of 11-on-11s, with completions to Josh Downs (2), Michael Pittman Jr., and Mo Alie-Cox. Richardson's big-play completions included a gain of about 30 yards to Downs along the right sideline and another to Pittman for about 40 yards also along the right sideline.
— The primary theoretical first-unit offensive players were as follows (including those who rotated often): Richardson (QB), Jonathan Taylor (RB), Pittman (WR), Downs (WR), Alec Pierce (WR), AD Mitchell (WR), Drew Ogletree (TE), Kylen Granson (TE), Mo Alie-Cox (TE), Bernhard Raimann (LT), Quenton Nelson (LG), Kelly (C), Will Fries (RG), Blake Freeland (RT).
— The second-unit line was made up of Jake Witt (LT), Tanor Bortolini (LG), Wesley French (C), Josh Sills (RG), Matt Goncalves (RT). The third unit was Witt (LT), Lewis Kidd (LG), Danny Pinter (C), Dalton Tucker (RG), Arlington Hambright (RT).
— Tight end Jelani Woods made a play that he needed to on Saturday after having a couple of drops on Thursday. Quarterback Kedon Slovis targeted Woods about 20 yards up the right seam as Woods leaped up and came down with it.
— Slovis made another big play, hitting rookie Anthony Gould for about 40 yards downfield on a post, cutting from the left side to the right.
— Not to be outdone, Saturday's QB2, Sam Ehlinger, hit Granson down the right side for a gain of roughly 40 yards. Granson continues to be the most consistent tight end in the room.
DEFENSE
— The primary theoretical first-unit defensive players were as follows: Kwity Paye (DE), Grover Stewart (DT), DeForest Buckner (DT), Samson Ebukam (DE), Zaire Franklin (MIKE), E.J. Speed (WILL/SAM), Jaylon Carlies (WILL), Kenny Moore II (CB), JuJu Brents (CB), Jaylon Jones (CB), Julian Blackmon (SS), Nick Cross (FS), Ronnie Harrison (FS).
— The defensive front was aggressive on Saturday, as ends Paye and Ebukam teamed up for a would-be sack against Richardson (Paye added another later), Speed had what would've been at least a QB hit, and end Isaiah Land added another would-be sack against Slovis later. Rookie first-round pick Laiatu Latu was routinely in the backfield, often speeding up the quarterbacks' clock and bending low out of the blocker's reach.
— It was a solid day for Speed, especially early on. Aside from the would-be QB hit, moments later, he helped blow up an outside run play by Taylor.
— The rookie Carlies continues to put good moments on tape as he came down with an interception on Saturday when a ball was batted in the air by cornerback Ameer Speed. It's at least the second interception that Carlies has had throughout offseason practices since being drafted.
— Ameer Speed had a decent day including the tip that created Carlies' interception. He found himself in good position to box-out the intended receiver a couple of times. Rookie Jaylin Simpson also had a nice pass breakup on a short slant route intended for Pierce.
SPECIAL TEAMS
— The special teams focus was primarily on the punt team today, leaning mostly into punt max protection without gunners on the boundary. Anthony Gould and Dallis Flowers were the returners (in that order), and Kylen Granson and Rodney Thomas II were the personal protectors.
