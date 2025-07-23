Colts Camp Diary, Day 1: Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones Begins
The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 training camp has commenced, as the first practice is now under the team's belt out at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind.
It was an abridged day, with the practice lasting just an hour, but there was plenty of action fit in as fans got to watch Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones compete for the starting quarterback spot for the first time.
Here's how practice No. 1 went.
TEAM
--The Colts are in great shape, injury-wise (knock on all the wood near you). No players are on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, and the only player to miss the day was starting linebacker Zaire Franklin. He had offseason ankle surgery and is expected to miss a little time early in camp.
OFFENSE
---The focus from the offense during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills was runs, RPOs (run-pass option), and first and second downs.
--While the players will rotate their order day-to-day, Jones was the first quarterback during 11-on-11s. In total, both quarterbacks received three drives with the first team. Jones went 7-of-8 passing (87.5%) throughout the day during full team drills, with completions to Anthony Gould (2), Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, Ashton Dulin, and Salvon Ahmed. He also caught a pass he threw that was batted by defensive tackle Grover Stewart. Jones' best play of the day was during 11-on-11s on a go ball down the left side to Gould that resulted in a gain of about 30 yards. Jones' low point was during 7-on-7s when he threw a ball late to Josh Downs on the left sideline, which cornerback Kenny Moore II flew in to intercept.
--Richardson's stat line looks clearly worse than Jones', as Richardson went 4-of-11 (36.4%) in 11-on-11s, but Richardson's pass-catchers had issues hanging onto the ball, as I counted three drops by receivers on targets from Richardson: one each from Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor, and Dulin. Richardson completed passes to Pittman (2), Pierce, and Gould.
--After practice, Colts head coach Shane Steichen acknowledged that they'll temper Richardson's passing volume in this first week, but it may mostly be noticed in fewer throws during positional drills rather than in full team drills. Richardson addressed his offseason shoulder injury, stating he was disappointed to be shut down for a few weeks and that occasional soreness in the surgically-repaired shoulder is nothing new.
DEFENSE
--Along with the quarterback battle, there are some other positions to keep an eye on. Most notably, rookie third-round pick Justin Walley got the vast majority of first-team reps at outside corner alongside Charvarius Ward and Moore. That was assumed to be Jaylon Jones' spot to lose, but Jones was relegated to the second group with JuJu Brents. Also stepping into the first-team defense was Cameron McGrone at MIKE linebacker in relief of Franklin. Joe Bachie and Austin Ajiake also got reps in that spot.
--The first-team defense definitely set the tone in the passing game. Along with Stewart's batted ball and Moore's interception, Ward stretched out in front of a Jones pass over the middle intended for Pittman to break it up. Bachie also got his hands in between Tyler Warren and the ball to break up another pass. Ajiake also knocked down a bullet thrown by Jones during 7-on-7s.
SPECIAL TEAMS
--There wasn't much special teams work today, but they did have a brief period focusing on kickoffs. It was a heavy kickoff return rotation, featuring (in order): Gould, Tyler Goodson, DJ Giddens, Dulin, D.J. Montgomery, Coleman Owen, Mitchell, and Khalil Herbert.