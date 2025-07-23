Colts' Chris Ballard Gives Update On Anthony Richardson Sr.'s Shoulder
The Indianapolis Colts have reported to training camp, and one of the biggest burning questions has been answered: quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. is good to go.
When the Colts reported to Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. on Tuesday, general manager Chris Ballard spoke to the media and provided an update on Richardson and the shoulder injury that he aggravated at the end of May during OTAs.
"Anthony is good to go," Ballard declared. "He's been throwing for about three weeks now. He's really upped his volume. First couple weeks, we’ll probably limit some volume, but no real restrictions other than volume restrictions, and that's something we'll keep – we have a four-day stretch where we're practicing four days in a row. So, this first week, you could see in Day Two or Three, a little bit of volume – we reduce his volume. But other than that, good to go.
"We feel good about where he's at," Ballard continued. "He's in great shape and he's ready to hit it and move forward."
The injury forced Richardson to miss the final week of OTAs as well as the Colts' three-day mandatory minicamp in June, giving what most perceive is a leg up to Daniel Jones, who is competing with Richardson for the starting quarterback spot.
Ballard isn't worried about the time Richardson missed, however.
“He didn’t miss enough – what’d he miss three or four days? It wasn’t like it was the whole offseason," Ballard rebutted. "I’m proud of Anthony – his mindset. It’s tough when you get hurt. Any time you get hurt, you feel like you’re letting somebody down. It’s different in OTAs, but during the season. When you get hurt, it’s a tough deal on them mentally, and I’m proud of him. He went through it, he went to work, he’s in great shape. No, I don’t. I don’t think it will affect him.”
While Ballard said Richardson is ready to participate, the Colts will "limit his volume" early on, which sounds like an alternative term for what is commonly called a pitch count when quarterbacks aren't given full reign to throw a full workload.
Limiting Richardson early in camp does make sense and seems wise given that May's injury is now at least the second time that we know of that Richardson has aggravated his shoulder since his 2023 surgery. He also had to miss time during last year's mandatory minicamp.
Along with Richardson, Ballard said at the time, they weren't expecting any players to land on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, deeming players such as defensive end Samson Ebukam and linebacker Jaylon Carlies as cleared, while linebacker Zaire Franklin will take a little time before he gets physically involved.