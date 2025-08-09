Colts Camp, Day 11: Anthony Richardson Returns, Struggles in Red Zone
The Indianapolis Colts returned to the practice field on Saturday after a week in Maryland with a joint practice on Tuesday and a 24-16 loss in the preseason opener on Thursday.
The big story was that quarterback Anthony Richardson left Thursday's game in the first quarter with a dislocated right pinky finger, but he returned to the field on Saturday -- with Edgerrin James in attendance, no less.
Here's how training camp practice No. 11 went.
TEAM
--The following players missed Saturday's practice: safety Nick Cross, cornerbacks Jaylon Jones (hamstring) and JuJu Brents (hamstring), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ankle), center Danny Pinter, wide receiver D.J. Montgomery, tight end Sean McKeon, and linebacker Solomon DeShields. Rookie standout cornerback Justin Walley tore an ACL in the joint practice with the Ravens.
--Richardson and rookie defensive end JT Tuimoloau (knee) left Thursday's game but were back on Saturday. Linebacker Zaire Franklin didn't participate in the joint practice or game, but he was back on Saturday and got his first 11-on-11 action of the offseason. Cornerback Charvarius Ward (leg tightness) also returned Saturday after being in and out of practice for the last week.
OFFENSE
--The offense focused solely on the red zone during 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s, mostly from 15 yards and closer to the goal line.
-- After Richardson received the initial first-team reps in the Colts' last practice against the Ravens and then started the preseason game, Daniel Jones got his turn first on Saturday. He had a good day slinging the ball, going 5-of-6 during 11-on-11s, with completions to Tyler Warren and Anthony Gould, as well as touchdowns to Mo Alie-Cox (15 yards) and two to AD Mitchell (10 and five yards). During 7-on-7s, Jones also had a touchdown throw to Warren for 18 yards. For a guy who embraces the shorter, quicker, rhythmic throws, Saturday played well into Jones' hands.
--Richardson returned to the practice field in a full capacity on Saturday, which is a win in itself. However, the product on the field was not a good one. Oddly enough, his bad days all seem to be on Saturdays. Richardson was 1-of-6 (16.7%) during 11-on-11s, with a short slant to Alec Pierce. Richardson did, however, have a touchdown run of about six yards. Things were slightly better during 7-on-7s, as he found Mitchell on touchdowns of 18 and six yards.
-- Quarterback Riley Leonard had a relatively productive day in a small sample size, throwing a touchdown to Laquon Treadwell (18 yards) in 7-on-7s, and Jelani Woods (10 yards), Coleman Owen (10 yards), and Treadwell (5 yards) in 11-on-11s.
--Another big day for Mitchell: four touchdowns between 11-on-11s and 7-on-7s.
--There appeared to be some accountability had during an 11-on-11 session, as guard Dalton Tucker false-started and was promptly pulled from the lineup and replaced by Matt Goncalves.
DEFENSE
--With the cornerback group as banged up as it is, undrafted rookie Johnathan Edwards took over the other first-team outside cornerback spot opposite of Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore II. Edwards made an impressive play early on, knocking a ball away from Pierce in the back of the end zone on a throw from Jones.
--Along with Edwards filling in with the first-team defense, Joe Bachie was the first-team WILL, and rookie Hunter Wohler filled in for Cross at strong safety.
--With it being Franklin's first day of 11-on-11s, he made a splash play by getting to Richardson for a sack on a blitz. Tyquan Lewis got to Richardson for a sack as well.