Colts' Long-Time Captain to Test Free Agency
The Indianapolis Colts have multiple in-house free agents to make difficult decisions on whether to retain or let walk for the upcoming 2025 season. Arguably the biggest name is long-time center and four-time Pro Bowler, Ryan Kelly.
Kelly (31) regressed in 2024 and dealt with injuries, limiting him to 10 games played. Fox 59's Mike Chappell mentioned on X a conversation he had with Kelly; the veteran seems (somewhat) ready to embrace the possibility of not staying with the Colts but wants to remain.
As Chappell mentioned, rookie fourth-rounder Tanor Bortolini looked capable while filling in for Kelly. Bortolini posted Pro Football Focus blocking statistics of 64.6 pass, 65.4 run, and seven pressures allowed on 351 offensive snaps.
Kelly's pass-blocking metrics are better than Bortolini's, but that's expected given the experience gap. The captain notched 71.9 in that regard but 64.0 for run-blocking. Kelly also missed seven games and allowed 11 pressures. While these aren't the worst grades and measurements of performance, the tread on Kelly's tires, mixed with injuries, are adding up.
Bortolini was likely drafted to keep the center position secure post-Kelly, and the time for the former Wisconsin Badger might be in 2025 to take over. Kelly also might command around $10 million or more annually, which the Colts can't confidently give to the leader.
If Indianapolis decides to let Kelly walk in free agency, they're giving the green light for Bortolini to join Tony Sparano Jr.'s group that features left tackle Bernhard Raimann and perennial Pro Bowler, left guard Quenton Nelson.
As for right guard Will Fries and tackle Braden Smith, the jury is still out on that duo. Fries will need a new contract and Smith's NFL future is ambiguous. Regardless, Anthony Richardson and Shane Steichen's offense needs a secure offensive line.
It will be a situation to monitor regarding Kelly, Fries, and Smith, but in the immediate it's the veteran captain who's future with the team is murky. Given his age, injuries, and shaky performances in recent seasons, the Colts can't afford to risk another contract.
The NFL isn't a forgiving league with players over the 30-year-old mark, and Kelly's place on the team is a great indicator of that. We'll see what Chris Ballard decides to do with the stalwart in the trenches.
