The Indianapolis Colts must turn their attention to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a massive Week 14 divisional clash at EverBank Stadium.

While Indy's focus is on making the playoffs, establishing a postseason foothold, and winning a Super Bowl, the draft isn't far in the distance.

The Colts have plenty of talent, but one area might look a lot different after 2025: offensive tackle, specifically the right side, where Braden Smith resides.

Bleacher Report's scouting department has three fits for the Colts through next year's draft to help fill the gap that Smith may leave behind.

Caleb Tiernan | Northwestern

Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (72) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive end Tyler McLaurin (27) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Northwestern's Caleb Tiernan is a mauler with five years of NCAA experience. Through that time, he's played in 51 games, meaning he'll come into the NFL potentially more pro-ready.

As for his 2025 campaign, he's been more of a pass protector, with improvement needed in the Tigers' ground attack.

Tiernan can be a nice addition to Indy's offensive line. If Smith walks in free agency, it will likely start a competition between him and Jalen Travis.

Carter Smith | Indiana

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs with the ball and offensive lineman Carter Smith (65) blocks against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A player who would likely tally as a fan-favorite with where he comes from, Indiana Hoosiers offensive tackle Carter Smith is like Tiernan, but a better pass-blocker and a unit in the running game.

Smith has an impressive set of Pro Football Focus blocking metrics, with a fantastic 94.4 pass-blocking grade and 82.7 run-blocking mark. These equal out to an overall grade of 87.9.

IU's Smith has the potential to be a do-it-all type at tackle for the Colts. If they plan on adding more talent to the offensive line, the Colts should keep Smith's name in mind come draft time.

Trevor Goosby | Texas

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Of these three names, Bleacher Report favors Goosby over the others. Here's the description from Brandon Thorne of Bleacher Report's scouting department.

"Goosby is in his first full season as a starter. He's still 20 years old, so he may wind up returning to Texas.

Whatever the case may be, the underclassman has uncanny combination of length and play-strength that is rare for a player as inexperienced and young as he is."

Goosby is a specimen at tackle, and it's supported by his overall Pro Football Focus grade of 81.6. This leads all of Texas' offensive linemen for the 2025 campaign.

Goosby is the most sure-fire prospect on this list, meaning he might not even get into a competition with Travis.

The Bottom Line

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) blocks Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe (92) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Smith won't be an easy tackle to replace, as he's been one of the most consistent in the league and has played with Indianapolis for eight years.

The reality is, Smith has sustained a lot of injuries and has taken a step back in efficiency through the years, so his future with the Colts has a high probability of coming to an end after 2025.

How Indy addresses Smith's absence will be interesting, but they must nail the successor to continue the tradition of having a great offensive line in Indianapolis.

