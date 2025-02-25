CBS Sports Has Colts' Anthony Richardson as 'Shaky' QB
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson looked rough in his second year as the leader of Shane Steichen's offensive attack. However, he's still young and has the talent to make it happen as the field general of the future.
But if we're discussing the here and now, he's coming off a year with less than 50 percent of his passes completed and more turnovers than touchdowns.
In a piece from CBS Sports ranking all 59 starting quarterbacks from the 2024 season, Richardson is outside the prominent 32 spots at a brutally bad 34th. This puts him behind his backup from last year, Joe Flacco.
Plagued by drops and other team-wide issues, the second-year athlete certainly offered plenty of dual-threat talent. But he was once again supremely shaky when asked to lift the team through the air.- Cody Benjamin | CBS Sports
As Cody Benjamin proclaims, Richardson still used his legs to provide plenty of offense for the Colts. He rushed 86 times for 499 yards (5.8 average) and six scores.
While that's a great quality to have in a quarterback, Richardson has to improve as a passer. Benjamin states that he was 'once again supremely shaky when asked to lift the team through the air.' This is indicative of a passer that has to shore up his form and fundamentals.
Luckily, Richardson is working on these rough edges to his game with QB gurus Will Hewlett and Chris Hess. If the young leader can get those pieces of his craft fixed, it will behoove Steichen's play calling and allow for more diversity than just running the heck out of the ball with Richardson.
Defenses must be challenged through the air to open up more opportunities for Richardson's rushing ability and Jonathan Taylor's dynamic skills out of the backfield. It's also a brutal rank behind the veteran who backed up the former fourth-overall pick.
Richardson's ceiling is sky-high, but time is running out quickly on his window to prove to the Colts that he's a solution under center. This team hasn't had a viable option at quarterback since veteran Philip Rivers led them to the postseason in 2020.
Richardson must play better as a passer to ensure he keeps the starting job. General manager Chris Ballard and coach Steichen's positions also might hinge on the success of Richardson in 2025.
