CBS Sports Predicts Colts Select Promising Cornerback in 2025 Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have several avenues they can take in the upcoming NFL draft, as several positions need more talent or depth on the roster. However, CBS Sports has Indy selecting reinforcement in the secondary for their #14 overall selection, Michigan Wolverine and 2023 National Championship corner Will Johnson.
He's precisely what the Colts were missing all last season at corner: a reliable press cover man on the outside. He may not have played much slot at Michigan, but his skillset should easily translate there if need be.- Mike Renner | CBS Sports
Johnson is an intriguing selection for the Colts' secondary that missed JuJu Brents for nearly the entire 2024 campaign. Johnson brings three seasons of experience from Michigan and 68 tackles (four for loss), 10 passes defended, nine interceptions, 237 return yards, and an impressive three defensive scores.
In 2024 alone while playing only six games due to a turf toe injury, Johnson still secured two interceptions, returning them both for scores (128 yards), showcasing his deadly ability to become a weapon upon forcing a turnover.
Johnson also posted solid Pro Football Focus grades of 77.7 overall, 73.7 run defense, and 78.0 coverage. While Johnson can improve tackling, that can be something for Indy's next defensive coordinator and staff to work on with Johnson.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Johnson's ball skills and ability to cover smoothly in transition are enough to entice Indianapolis to be enamored with the Michigan product to draft him in round one. With the Colts also ready to embrace a fresh defensive coach, selecting Johnson would give the next leader a great tool to utilize in their scheme.
The Colts need help defensively and this pick makes perfect sense to do that. While more prolific names like tight end Tyler Warren or safety Malaki Starks are great fits for the Colts, cornerback is an area that desperately needs talent and depth.
With Brents' future a bit murky given his injury struggles, it leaves Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and the 2024 waiver add Samuel Womack III as the primary cornerbacks. This isn't enough to compete with most NFL offenses for four quarters; enter Johnson at number 14 and it has a chance to work out well.
Indianapolis' 14th spot means the board can fall several ways when they pick midway through the first round. General manager Chris Ballard understands that the secondary must improve to win; selecting a cornerback the caliber of Johnson can help that improvement as a group come to fruition.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.