CBS Sports Gives Colts' Zaire Franklin Prestigious 2024 Award
The Indianapolis Colts had a shaky defense in 2024, resulting in one of the worst in points allowed (25.1 per game). However, while the underwhelming consistency resulted in the team departing from coordinator Gus Bradley, some players shined.
One in particular was first-time Pro-Bowler, linebacker Zaire Franklin. The former Syracuse Orange alum put together his best career year in 2024.
CBS Sports highlights Franklin as the Colts' MVP for the 8-9 campaign. Analyst Tyler Sullivan says of Franklin: "Franklin has been a productive linebacker for the Colts over the last few years but took it to new heights in 2024. For the first time in his seven-year career, Franklin was named as an All-Pro (Second Team) and to the Pro Bowl."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Franklin has climbed the ranks in his seven-year career (2018), starting with the special teams unit and earning captain status soon after. He hit his stride in 2022 with a franchise-record 167 tackles, including 12 for loss, 3.0 sacks, and six passes defended.
Since then, he's broken the Colts' tackle record a second time (179 in 2023) and led the NFL in tackles this season with 173. However, what stood out most was his ability to force turnovers, something that wasn't on display in previous seasons.
Franklin recorded two interceptions, and forced five fumbles, along with 3.5 sacks. Franklin was extended by the Colts in 2024 for three years ($31.2 million) through 2027, so his services will remain for the foreseeable future.
Franklin's case for Sullivan's MVP is strong, especially considering he was often the busiest defender forcing the most turnovers. He also recorded 11 tackles for loss, showing his run defense prowess. If Franklin can continue this type of play, he'll likely snag another Pro Bowl season.
While Franklin had his fair share of missed tackles, he still provided a constant motor for the stop troops along top Indy names like DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Kenny Moore II, and Kwity Paye.
It will be interesting to see how new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo uses Franklin in his scheme. Indianapolis undoubtedly needs to add more talent to the defense whether through the draft or free agency.
With free agent E.J. Speed's future with Indy is a bit ambiguous and attention turns to Franklin and Jaylon Carlies. General manager Chris Ballard has hit on several linebackers throughout his tenure, so Franklin may be getting reinforcements in 2025, even if Speed is retained.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.