Colts Championship Team Touted as 'Best of Super Bowl Era'
The Indianapolis Colts haven't seen the playoffs since the 2020 season when one-year QB patch Philip Rivers led the squad to the Wild Card. As for the Super Bowl, it's been since 2009 that Indy made it to the big dance.
Going further, the last Super Bowl victory, and Indy's first, was 2006 under Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy and quarterback Peyton Manning. The Colts made a big-time playoff run to make it to the pivotal Super Bowl XLI matchup with the Chicago Bears, which they won by a score of 29-17.
However, was this their best team? According to Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports, it was the greatest collection for the Colts of the Super Bowl era.
"After six disappointing playoff exits, Peyton Manning's Colts finally got over the hump in 2006, defeating the Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI. It wasn't easy, however, as Indianapolis had to win four playoff games that included its dramatic, come-from-behind win over the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game."
The Colts had more critics than the franchise had seen in a long, long time in 2006. Manning had 362/557 completions, 4,397 passing yards, and a league-leading 31 passing touchdowns that year. Manning hadn't been able to make it to the big game and win for nine seasons.
Manning also had Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne, who combined for 181 receptions, 2,676 receiving yards, and 21 touchdown catches. The offense also had tight end Dallas Clark and then-rookie running back Joseph Addai.
As DeArdo points out, the Colts also had defensive starpower and a head coach who made history in Tony Dungy.
"Defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebackers Cato June and Gary Brackett, and safety Bob Sanders, who the following year would be tabbed as the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year. The '06 Colts were led by coach Tony Dungy, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016."
Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney led the charge on the defensive line with Robert Mathis, and linebacker Cato June and Gary Brackett handled the intermediate range defensively. Last, but certainly not least, was safety Bob Sanders.
Sanders was elite despite playing only four games in 2024. The former two-time First-Team All-Pro came back just in time for the playoffs to erupt, catapulting the Colts' secondary to new heights. He even forced a fumble in the big game.
As for the leader, Dungy set the standard for what it meant to be a head coach for the Colts. He'd conclude 2006 as the first Black NFL coach to take home the Lombardi trophy and cement himself as one of the greatest of all time, never winning less than 10 games through seven seasons in the Circle City.
While many Colts teams through the 2000s set the bar, it was the 2006 bunch who are the top. Now, the 2025 Colts are trying to make the playoffs, let alone compete for a championship. The franchise is at a huge crossroads where an answer must surface.
