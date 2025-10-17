How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Chargers
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into what could be a gridiron fight with the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. The matchups of Shane Steichen vs. Jim Harbaugh and Daniel Jones vs. Justin Herbert are sure to produce fireworks.
Indy's offense has been led by running back Jonathan Taylor and an offensive line that is pushing defenses backward. However, the Chargers feature a defense that will challenge Jones with names like Derwin James Jr and Tuli Tuipulotu.
With this matchup on tap for AFC contention, it will likely be a barnburner all the way to the very end of the show.
Here's how to catch all the action.
Colts vs. Chargers
- Date/Time | October 19th @ 4:05 pm EST
- Where | Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
- Television | CBS - Ian Eagle (Play-by-Play), J.J. Watt (Color Analyst), Evan Washburn (Sideline)
- Stream | NFL+, Prime Video, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Paramount+
- To find out what games will be in your area, check here.
- Radio | Local Radio coverage: Sunday's game can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network - Matt Taylor (Play-by-Play), Rick Venturi (Color Analyst), Larra Overton (Sideline)
The Colts are the best team in the AFC heading into Week 7, and the Chargers aren't far behind, ranking third in the conference. In short, this game has serious stakes.
Indy's roster is headlined by the surging QB Jones, who nobody could have foreseen playing this well in year seven. Jones has put up 12 all-purpose touchdowns (eight passing, four rushing) and has been very accurate with a completion percentage of 71.7. He is one of the top QBs in the NFL.
However, the engine behind Steichen's monstrous offense is Jonathan Taylor. The former Wisconsin Badger is playing completely out of his mind, leading the NFL in rushing yards (603), attempts (115), and rushing scores (seven). He'll be leaned upon against an underwhelming Chargers run defense.
On the other side of the ball, Lou Anarumo will have his hands full with Herbert and a trio of talented pass-catchers. The Indy secondary desperately needs Kenny Moore II to return from his Achilles injury; otherwise, Mekhi Blackmon, Johnathan Edwards, and Chris Lammons will shoulder the load.
Star cornerback Charvarius Ward missed his second consecutive practice with a concussion and seems to be on track to miss this one against Los Angeles.
Not to discount these cornerbacks, but Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, and Quentin Johnston are far better than the likes of Greg Dortch and Zay Jones, both of whom took advantage of the Colts' banged-up cornerback room despite the Arizona Cardinals loss.
However, the Chargers have offensive line issues and have allowed a whopping 92 pressures to Herbert. Look for names like DeForest Buckner, Laiatu Latu, and Kwity Paye to have massive opportunities to shine in this one.
This will be a game that promises to provide excitement to the fans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. We'll see who will continue to establish a foothold in the AFC between the two contenders.