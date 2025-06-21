Colts' Charvarius Ward Prepped for Resurgent Year
The Indianapolis Colts made a couple of serious investments in their secondary this offseason by bringing in cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum on contracts worth $60 million each.
Ward and Bynum were handpicked by the new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who the team brought in to replace Gus Bradley. Neither player has experience in Anarumo's system, but they should still make a noticeable impact nonetheless.
Ward is entering his 8th year in the NFL after spending his first seven seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Ward won one Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2020, meaning he'll bring valuable playoff experience to a young Colts secondary.
Pro Football Focus analyst Ryan Smith thinks Ward is one of five former All-Pro players who are in line for a bounce-back season in 2025.
"Ward has been one of the league's most underrated players since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018," Smith wrote. "His PFF coverage grade steadily climbed each season from 2020 to 2023, topping out at 86.5 with the San Francisco 49ers. Ward’s 89.2 PFF overall grade over 2022 and 2023 trailed only Sauce Gardner for the best mark among cornerbacks. He also ranked fifth in 2022 and third in 2023 in PFF advanced coverage grade, on his way to second-team All-Pro honors in 2023."
"2024 was a year to forget for Ward, who posted a career-worst 56.2 PFF overall grade and played his fewest snaps (694) since his rookie season after missing time between injury and personal matters. He signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency and will look to reclaim his status as one of the league’s top cornerbacks in 2025."
Ward is looking for a fresh start in Indianapolis after he dealt with the passing of his child in San Francisco last season. Following one of the toughest years of his life, he hopes to return to the top of the cornerback pyramid in the blue and white.
In 2023, Ward led the league in passes defended with 23 while tacking on five interceptions. On top of that, he's been a reliable tackler, something the Colts desperately need after a season filled with poor open-field tackling.
In his introductory press conference, Ward said he expects to shadow the opposing team's top receiver in each game. The Colts have been without a reliable lockdown corner for the past few seasons, but Ward wants to change that.
With training camp inching closer, it'll be interesting to see how Ward performs against opposing receivers in joint practices. The Colts will practice against the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers, so Ward may face off against guys like Zay Flowers or Rashod Bateman. If positive reports emerge, the Colts may have a true lockdown corner on their hands.
