Colts' Dynamic Corners Left Off Prestigious List
The Indianapolis Colts' defense was shaky and inconsistent in 2024 under three-year defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. While Bradley is respected in the NFL and has had success in the past, he was underwhelming and often allowed too much from opposing passing attacks.
The Colts have a new and innovative scheme for 2025 under former Cincinnati Bengals defensive leader, Lou Anarumo. The veteran coach is known for working especially well with the defensive backfield (cornerbacks and safeties), with plenty of success on his resume.
Indianapolis has numerous names that Anarumo is likely excited to use on gameday, but Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore II are the two most talented cornerbacks on the roster. During any contest, this duo can be one of the best in the NFL.
However, not everyone sees it that way. Bleacher Report and Moe Moton are of this variety, not including the Colts' two prominent defensive backs in ranking the NFL's best cornerback duos ahead of the 2025 season.
Other CB duos in the NFL are more proven, but the potential of Ward in an Anarumo scheme and Moore's never-ending consistency as one of the top slot corners in the league is high.
Indianapolis signed Ward this year to a three-year, $54 million deal to secure his services for the years ahead. Ward will be tasked with a critical role, to follow every team's best receiver.
Ward has the veteran experience to pair with elite production. In 102 games (89 starts), he's stacked 10 picks (five in 2023), 70 pass deflections, 435 tackles, and a defensive touchdown. In short, Ward immediately boosts Anarumo's defense.
As for Moore, he's been a staple of Indy's defense since 2018. Moore has five seasons with three or more interceptions, 62 passes deflected, 10.0 sacks, and a Pro Bowl to his name. Moore's eight years in the NFL are paying off with efficiency and consistency. Moore has been fantastic and will pair incredibly with Ward handling the outside.
The Colts have other formidable defensive backs like Jaylon Jones, Samuel Womack III, JuJu Brents, and rookie Justin Walley, giving Anarumo numerous ways to deploy the cornerbacks. However, it's far more of a threat when Ward and Moore are included.
Some may call Bleacher Report's exclusion of Ward and Moore a snub job. Regardless, these two complement each other well, and when putting the whole defensive back room together, there's plenty of talent and promise.
Anarumo has no shortage of defensive weaponry to fire away with on game days. Indy may have an exciting defense in 2025 after numerous years of letdowns. If that happens, Ward and Moore will likely be big reasons why.
