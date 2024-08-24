Bleacher Reports Suggests Colts to Add Chiefs Super Bowl WR
The Indianapolis Colts aren't short on receiving weapons with names like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell, and Alec Pierce for QB Anthony Richardson to utilize. However, Indianapolis will be on the lookout for additional talent to secure with roster cuts approaching for the NFL.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine suggests the Colts pursue Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, should he be cut by the organization.
"Kadarius Toney has a few things going for him. He's a former first-round pick. That carries weight in the league (sometimes longer than it should). He's also incredibly athletic, as demonstrated in things like the 65-yard punt return he had in last year's Super Bowl."- Alex Ballentine | Bleacher Report
As Ballentine mentions, Toney is a former first-round selection (20th overall; 2021) of the New York Giants out of Florida. While his tenure with the Giants didn't last long, Toney found temporary footing with the Chiefs. While he has two Super Bowl rings and flashed brilliance as a receiver, Ballentine also points out the issues that make him a liability.
"Toney's career has been characterized by crucial mistakes and he was inactive for the final three games of the regular season along with the postseason games leading up to the Super Bowl."- Alex Ballentine | Bleacher Report
Toney isn't guaranteed at all to make the Chiefs' roster. But, even if he's cut, don't expect the Colts to come anywhere near Toney. After three seasons Toney is all but a complete bust, catching just 82 passes for 760 receiving yards and three receiving scores. He also has 21 carries for 119 rushing yards and another score on the ground. Toney does boast return work, but that is under wraps with Anthony Gould and Dallis Flowers.
Indianapolis simply isn't going the route of the closest receiver to Antonio Brown's drama seen since the former All-Pro suited up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Indy can always use firepower, but with a no-nonsense coach like Shane Steichen, Toney isn't coming to the Circle City to cause reckless issues.
