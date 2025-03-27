Chris Ballard Voices Opinion on Camryn Bynum, Charvarius Ward Signings
The Indianapolis Colts have shifted their process this offseason. A team that used to lose out on significant free agents by not closing deals managed to land two of the top defensive backs available on the first day of free agency.
On a recent episode of "Behind the Colts," general manager Chris Ballard voiced his thoughts on the acquisitions of safety Camryn Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward, giving a peak behind the curtain of how the deals got done.
"We had identified the guys we wanted," Ballard said. "We got very fortunate the guys that we really wanted were within our target range financially."
Early on Day 1 of free agency, the Colts agreed to terms with Bynum on a four-year deal worth $60 million. The former Minnesota Vikings safety is someone Ballard and the Colts coveted for years.
"Twelve o'clock and right away, we were aggressive with the offer," Ballard said. "And free agency, especially on that first day, if you come in really low, most likely you're gonna lose the deal, and we wanted to get the deal done."
Ballard acknowledged there needed to be more urgency and seriousness in approaching the deal for Bynum early.
"We liked him coming out of college," Ballard said. "We saw the instincts, and we saw the ball skills, which is absolutely translated to our league. He takes the ball away, and he's got a nose for it, but also he's a good athlete, he's a good tackler, he's a good offset, we thought, to Nick Cross.
"He's an athlete that can take the ball away," Ballard continued. "He can play deep in coverage, which we wanted."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Similar to Bynum, Ballard stated that the Colts have been keeping tabs on Ward for quite sometime, through his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs and ultimately with the San Francisco 49ers. It resulted in a three-year deal worth up to $60 million.
"We'd been following him for a long time and watching him throughout his career play at a very high level at every stop along the way," Ballard said. "Knowing that we needed to add another corner with experience that was a good fit for what Lou (Anarumo) wanted to do in terms of playing a little more man coverage. We thought he was an excellent fit for us."
"We couldn't be more excited to get him and the fit he gives us," Ballard continued. "He gives us a corner that we think can match up really well against good players."
Ballard did seem to downplay the Colts' more aggressive approach this offseason, although he acknowledged at the end of the 2024 season the need to be more urgent in closing deals for these types of players.
"With Bynum, Ward, and quarterback, it worked out," Ballard reflected. "Sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn't. This year, it did."
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.