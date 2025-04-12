Colts' Clear-Cut Draft Choice Emerges
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching the NFL draft with a potentially new philosophy under general manager Chris Ballard. The nine-year GM changed his tone after making big-time signings like cornerback Charvarius Ward, adding more to the defense..
However, the offense is where many have tied the Colts to in the first round. Many believe that the lackluster tight end position must be improved, and that will happen on April 24th in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
ESPN believes the tight end is the 'obvious' choice in round one for Indianapolis. Here's what the they experts had to say. "Tight end is the obvious Round 1 target for the Colts, as Indianapolis had fewer receptions from its tight end group than any other team in 2024."
The Colts just re-signed Mo Alie-Cox to a one-year, $2.2 million deal, but that's because of his veteran presence, red zone abilities, and blocking prowess. However, Kylen Granson (Philadelphia Eagles), Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, and Alie-Cox caught a mediocre 39 catches. That's not acceptable.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
This is why the Colts have to select a prospect the level of Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland, ESPN continues.
"So either Warren or Colston Loveland (Michigan) makes sense for both need and value, as whoever starts at quarterback (Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones) needs a reliable target across the middle."
Starting with Warren, he was the Mackey Award winner in 2024 and logged an insane 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns caught.
For Loveland, he ended his three years with 117 catches for 1,466 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns catches. His 2024 was his best year while only playing 10 games due to a shoulder injury, but still hauled in 56 catches for 582 yards and five scores through the air.
It's debatable which of these two tight ends is the best fit for Shane Steichen, but regardless, either is a massive upgrade from whatever this position was only a year ago. Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, whoever starts will need a better option to throw to than a team-high of 14 catches (Granson).
The 2025 campaign is all about success for Indianapolis, and that will come in the form of making the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Also, if the Colts can win the AFC South division, that will be a huge step in the right direction, as they've had a brutal drought since 2014.
While the Richardson versus Jones QB battle will dominate news and headlines, the tight end position won't be far behind for the next 12 days. We'll see what the Colts do with their 14th overall selection in the first round of the NFL draft, with a clear need on the roster as vibrant as ever.
Recommended Articles