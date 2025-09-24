Colts Climbing Ladder for Super Bowl Odds
The Indianapolis Colts entered 2025 surrounded by doubt. National projections had Indianapolis stuck near the bottom of the AFC, with some analysts predicting no more than four or five wins.
After moving from Anthony Richardson Sr. to Daniel Jones at the end of the offseason, the national consensus was that the Colts would be mediocre at best.
Three weeks in, that narrative has already fallen apart.
Indianapolis has started 3–0 and climbed the Super Bowl odds board. Before the 2025 season, DraftKings listed the Colts Super Bowl odds at +8500.
DraftKings now lists Indianapolis at +3500 — up to No. 13 overall, after sitting at No. 17 just a week ago. That’s a serious jump. That’s the kind of movement that signals this team is being taken seriously.
Indy’s perfect start is one thing, but they also rank inside the top seven in both offense and defense. After their Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans, this team isn’t just beating opponents — they’re controlling games in a way that translates to January.
When the weather turns cold, contenders lean on the run game and the trenches. That’s exactly where Indianapolis has an edge.
Per Pro Football Focus, the Colts rank second in total offensive grade, with an eighth-place run-blocking grade and the fourth-best rushing grade. This offense is built for bully ball in the playoffs.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The duo of Jones and Jonathan Taylor gives the Colts a backfield that grinds defenses down.
Jones has been efficient in Shane Steichen’s system, and Taylor looks like the same All-Pro who once carried this offense on his back. Together, they’ve built a winning formula: protect the ball, dominate time of possession, and let the defense stack turnovers.
Fox Sports framed the Colts’ start by saying, “Sure, their schedule has been a bit soft.” But has it really?
Indianapolis throttled a Miami Dolphins team that pushed the Buffalo Bills to the wire. They handled Tennessee, which is what you’re supposed to do against a bottom-tier opponent. And they took down a Denver Broncos defense ranked at the top of the league.
So is the schedule soft, or is Indy making teams look soft?
Either way, the Colts’ next opportunity to prove it comes Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. That’s the kind of matchup that shows how high the Colts can climb. Beat L.A., and Indianapolis not only stays perfect but proves this start isn’t schedule-driven.
The AFC playoff picture is still crowded with juggernauts like the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo. But if the Colts continue on this path, a top-four seed is firmly in play. For a team projected to be an afterthought, that’s a major leap.
Three weeks don’t make a season. But the Colts have already blown past the narrative that surrounded them in the offseason.
The Colts weren’t supposed to be here. They weren’t supposed to matter. But at 3–0, they do.
Whether the national media likes it or not, Indianapolis is demanding attention.
The skeptics said four or five wins. Three weeks in, Indianapolis already looks like a team capable of tripling that total. The Colts aren’t chasing credibility anymore — they’re demanding it.