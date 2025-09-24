Jonathan Taylor ranks among all NFL RBs:



⚪️ Rushing yards: 338 (1st)

⚪️ Yards per game: 112.7 (1st)

⚪️ Carries: 60 (1st)

⚪️ Touchdowns: 4 (T-1st)



And this is the same guy who was left off multiple Top 100 lists this offseason. Put some respect on his name. #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/p1KBKtTc2D